Hip Hop and Pop Artist SHERIDAN Drops His New SPRING POPPY EP
Following the Release of the Singles “WAKE UP,” “BAYSIDE,” and “TEARDROPS”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent artist and music producer SHERIDAN (aka Sheridan Carter Crane) continues a string of non-stop hits with the release of his new SPRING POPPY EP! The first of a seasonally themed four-EP project collectively categorized by genre, mood, and vibe, SPRING POPPY features six new songs including the recently released singles “WAKE UP,” “BAYSIDE,” and “TEARDROPS.” Available April 10, most of the SPRING POPPY EP was written and recorded over the last year in SHERIDAN’s Oakland apartment and entirely produced, mixed, and mastered by Jake Daniels. The EP series also features striking artwork by Olive Curreri across all releases.
SPRING POPPY sees SHERIDAN explore a brighter pop territory, while the next EP in the series Summer Home will feature more of his hip hop-based and upbeat sound. In 2022 SHERIDAN released an official music video for the first SPRING POPPY single “WAKE UP” that has so far amassed over 15k+ views! Directed by Cedric Letsch, the “WAKE UP” video is a cinematic and visually arresting piece of art that perfectly captures SHERIDAN’s smooth and dynamic vibes.
“WAKE UP” came following the release of his On Myself EP and “Toes Done” single (which also featured an amazing music video directed by Cedric Letsch that has so far reached over 14k+ views) that both dropped worldwide in 2021. The On Myself EP was produced by Jake Daniels and features BDT Don Pablo and Drae V on the powerful and commanding track “The Don” and Anthony Kannon on the heartfelt and introspective “Walk Away.” The EP’s opening track “Where’s the Ref?” was featured on Thizzler.com! Also released in December 2021 was the dubstep rap single “We Need Heroes” by Shrike! & Sheridan that landed a placement in the NBA2K22 video game soundtrack and has so far received over 60k+ streams on all platforms (including over 22k+ on Spotify alone)!
Born in Boulder, CO, but raised a few hundred miles north of New York City in Cortland, SHERIDAN is 24 years old and has spent the last several years writing, recording, and compiling a vast assortment of hip hop and pop musical compositions. Exposed to many styles of music growing up, SHERIDAN is an artist with many life experiences that continue to influence his music. All the songs from his On Myself EP were recorded at his home studio in Cortland within a year of being written, allowing you to hear exactly where SHERIDAN’s mind had been and what he was dealing with throughout the crazy post-pandemic time in the world. He now works from his own home studio in the Bay Area where he has recorded hundreds of tracks and continues to develop new material.
After the tragic loss of his mom in 2019, he decided it was finally time to put out his self-titled Sheridan Carter Crane. With a surplus of tracks to pick from, he chose a select few, including his mom’s favorites that would add to the story he was trying to tell, and filled in the blanks with new ideas inspired by the emotions he felt from her passing. Released on December 23, 2019, Sheridan Carter Crane is available worldwide on all digital platforms and received incredible response from blogs and reviewers including Upstate Aesthetic.
Over the last few years SHERIDAN has kept his focus on family, honoring his mother, and sharing his music with the world. He continues to work on multiple other projects while for the first time ever releasing tracks with other producers and is also co-host of a local music podcast run by Upstate Aesthetic. Expect much more from this sensational new artist in the months and years to come!
“‘On Myself’ is easily the most stunning hip hop track I’ve heard this year. The cinematically arresting title single is the perfect introduction to the prolific artist’s soulfully evocative style.” - A&R Factory
“From the instrumental lines to the vocals section, Sheridan’s ‘On Myself’ exudes emotion.” - Visual Atelier 8
To purchase or stream the new SPRING POPPY EP please visit: https://lnk.to/SpringPoppy
To watch the official music video for the “Toes Done” or “Wake Up” singles please visit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mBFGftwiCJU or https://lnk.to/SheridanWakeUp
To purchase or stream the “Toes Done” single or the On Myself EP please visit:
https://smarturl.it/SheridanToesDone or https://smarturl.it/SheridanOnMyself
For press and interview inquiries please contact Billy James of Glass Onyon PR: (828) 350-8158 or glassonyonpr@gmail.com
For digital marketing please contact Jerome Forney of Independent Distribution Collective: jerome@independentdistro.com
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com