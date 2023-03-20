Digital Rights Management Market

The continuous evolution of the Internet as a platform for business and trade and the success in monetizing digital content are driving the market growth.

PORTLAND, UNITED STATE, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Digital Rights Management Market Expected to Reach USD 24.63 Billion by 2030|Top Players such as - Adobe, Apple and Dell." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global digital rights management market size was valued at USD 3.60 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach a value of USD 24.63 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in copyright protection policies for digital IPs and corporate needs to protect their data have boosted the growth of the global digital rights management market. However, costly fees and complexity of DRMs and limited control over the content hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in demand for OTT content delivery, rise in penetration of digital devices, and the growing data volumes are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Global digital rights management market is primarily categorized on the basis of application, enterprise size, industry vertical and region. Based on application, the market is segmented into mobile content, mobile gaming, video-on-demand and others. Based on enterprise size, the market is segmented into small and medium enterprise and large enterprise. Based on industry vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI healthcare, printing and publication education, television and film and others. Major regions considered within the market study are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

By industry vertical, the healthcare segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 24.8% from 2021 to 2030, due to concerns regarding unfettered access to data in the healthcare industry. However, the television and film segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global digital rights management market, due to use of digital content, rise in customer base for online content-based publishers, and increase in demand for DRM in media and entertainment segment.

By application, the video on-demand segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global digital rights management market, as it protects video content while ensuring smooth delivery and playback. However, the mobile content segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period, owing to growth in internet usage and rise in use of smart devices that contain sensitive information.

By region, the market across North America held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, due to rise in demand for better viewing experience than before, advances in mobile devices, and explosion of internet content. However, the global digital rights management market across Asia-Pacific would showcase the highest CAGR of 23.9% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in number of people accessing web content and rise in internet live video streaming, mobile TV, and video-on-demand.

Major companies operating within the market are Adobe, Apple Inc., Dell Inc., DivX, LLC, Fasoo, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NEXTLABS INC., Oracle Corporation, and Sony Corporation

Covid-19 Scenario:

● The Covid-19 pandemic led to the implementation of home quarantine rules and adoption of work from home culture across the globe. This increased the demand for OTT platforms.

● Due to rise in demand for digital content, the content creators and publishers were prompted to expand their content libraries and employ several digital rights management methods.

