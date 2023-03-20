Executive Team, Staff at Massive Police-Owned Media Outlet Resign

The Executive Director and National Spokesman for Law Enforcement Today have resigned, along with many writers, some citing the organization has “lost its way.”

UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Law Enforcement Today (LET) has become known as perhaps America’s largest pro law enforcement media organizations. For several years, they’ve been recognized for providing the most up-to-date news and police-related information to millions of readers nationwide.The overwhelming reason for their past success? The leadership of their Executive Director, Kyle S. Reyes, who is also the CEO of The Silent Partner Marketing and a former journalist – along with the outspokenness of their National Spokeswoman, Sgt. Carla Miller, the now-retired Public Information Officer for Coral Springs PD in Florida, where the Parkland massacre took place.Reyes, who served in an honorary role as Executive Director, led the organization through turbulent times, particularly during the anti-police sentiment that took national headlines following the George Floyd murder and led LET to unprecedented success.“At the end of the day, we were running a business – this one just happened to have an incredibly important mission. I just wanted to continue to build a massive team that would be a voice for law enforcement and back the blue. There’s a war on cops – and we are on the side of law and order.”Sgt. Miller, who also owns a rapidly-exploding training company, has appeared in countless media outlets discussing the challenges facing law enforcement and the fight for law and order in America.“As a retired officer, I know first-hand what these men and women are going through and how they are silenced because they are on the job. It was an honor to once again be their voice.”Together, and with the support of a huge pool of writers (mostly active and retired law enforcement), Reyes and Miller increased the reach of the platform to tens of millions of people.Despite that success, Reyes and Miller recently decided to part ways with the media company, which now appears to be on the brink of shutting down.“My initial strategy was to simply reveal the untold stories of those heroes in uniform who serve and protect –to bring them the support they deserve,” Reyes said.“We grew substantially as a result, becoming one of the most recognized names in the industry. But once big tech started throttling the platform – going from shadow banning to a full-blown war against LET (in part thanks to funding by the U.S. government of an oversees “disinformation campaign”) – Sgt. Miller and I knew we’d have to pivot the company.”The founder had his own plan – and ultimately the company began collapsing on itself, with writers fleeing, reach and readership disappearing and revenue evaporating. Questions were also raised by some about the law enforcement career history of both the founder and the retired officer who runs the radio show and podcast.Reyes and Miller say their commitment to the heroic community hasn’t wavered – and that they’ve got a project in the works to help resurrect that voice for those who serve and protect in an even bigger way“We were told by readers countless times that our content, particularly mental health and family related articles, saved their lives. Someone has to continue to go to war for them. And we might have lost this battle… but the real fight for them has just begun,” Miller said.