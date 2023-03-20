Strengthening Communities, Protecting the Environment: Shapiro Administration Awards Funding for Environmental Assessment of Schuylkill River Trail in Philadelphia

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Rick Siger announced today the approval of $56,250 through the Industrial Sites Reuse Program (ISRP) to the Schuylkill River Development Corporation to conduct an environmental assessment of a proposed trail segment of the Schuylkill River Trail.

Governor Josh Shapiro stressed the importance of environmental protections and healthier communities for Pennsylvanians during his recent budget address. The Governor’s budget proposes $5.75 million for the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) for improving air quality testing, increasing dam inspections, safeguarding water quality, and more.

The Schuylkill River Development Corporation is currently working with the City of Philadelphia to build the eight-mile Schuylkill Banks portion of the Schuylkill River Trail from Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to the Delaware River. The trail is currently four miles and 29 acres, and has become a recreational, transportation, environmental, and community revitalization asset for the city and region.

“Governor Shapiro’s budget pledges to strengthen our communities and protect our environment, and this funding does just that,” said Acting DCED Secretary Siger. “The trail provides a great recreation option for families and is helping to revitalize the local community. It’s important to make sure we take steps to ensure it is environmentally sound before the expansion.”

The next segment of the Schuylkill River Trail is planned from Bartram’s Garden to Passyunk Avenue, which will extend the trail from its current southernmost point to Passyunk Avenue. The ISRP funds being awarded today will be used to perform an environmental assessment of this Phase II segment. The environmental assessment will include the collection of soil samples approximately every 100 feet along the proposed trail alignment.

“This revitalization project allows us to beautify the environment in this incredible area in a way that continues to be beneficial for all visitors of the trail,” said DEP Acting Secretary Rich Negrin. “I have walked this trail and have been committed to its success throughout my career. I am excited to see the new updates and improvements.”

The ISRP provides loans and grants for environmental assessments and remediation carried out by eligible applicants who did not cause or contribute to the contamination. The program is designed to foster the cleanup of environmental contamination at industrial sites, thereby bringing blighted land into productive reuse.

