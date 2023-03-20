Saif Al Faris Presents 100% Non-Alcoholic Perfumes & Cosmetics with Divine Fragrances

Saif Al Faris is a perfumes and cosmetics brand from Dubai.

DUBAI, UAE, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saif Al Fares (a perfumes and cosmetics brand from Dubai) presents 100% high-quality non-alcoholic perfumes & cosmetics.

Saif Al Fares is a Dubai (UAE) based Perfumes & Cosmetics brand. It is an online retail for selecting fine fragrances depicting Arabic culture. The inspiring quality of the products already attracts people fascinated by perfume and cosmetics. By choosing only products of exceptional quality, Saif Al Fares promises to bring out its unique and vital perspectives. The brand aims to provide excellent service and guide its customers with appropriate advice and education while selecting the perfect product for their needs. The brand represents its Indigenous culture to its target audience, which includes all genres and cultural environments. All products of the brand are alcohol-free. Soon, they intend to open other stores.

Saif Al Fares offers diverse people from all genders, ages, and backgrounds. Dazzling perfumes and cosmetics are 100% non-alcoholic products showing an unlikely combination of rare natural and sustainable ingredients, including oud, jonquil nectar, rosewood, tree balsams, ambrette, and saffron. These products can be used by women and men alike. Despite being a good player with vast experience in the field, Saif Al Fares promises to stay pocket-friendly for its valuable clients. The unique selling proposition of these products would be their non-alcoholic ingredients, which will contribute to the optimal and healthy functioning of the entire body.

Mustafa Mun, the brand's founder with over a decade of industry experience, said, "human skin is mute without fragrances and cosmetics." He continued, "Saif Al Fares perfumes would sound like the old bottle from which the soul returns." Furthermore, the brand maintains high standards for all its products, including Attar Oils, Shampoos, Shower Gels, Shower Gel Scrubs, Aroma Oils, Hand Wash, Body Lotions, Bakhoor, etc.

The exclusive Saif Al Fares store is located in Deira, Shop Number 2 Ayal Nasir Street, adjacent to the Rahab Hotel. The brand aims to develop more stores by the end of 2024.

About the Company:

