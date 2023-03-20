Zoom Drain Opens Franchise Location in Charleston, SC with Plans to Open More Locations In the State

Trusted Name in Drain and Sewer Services Set to Support Local Property Managers, Contractors, Plumbers & Homeowners with 24/7, 365 Drainage Solutions

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoom Drain – a leading operator of drain and sewer services – opened its newest franchise in Charleston on March 6. Located at 3180 Industry Dr. Unit E, Zoom Drain of Charleston will proudly serve the surrounding areas. Currently this is the only Zoom Drain franchise location in South Carolina, and it is one of 37 total locations nationwide. Zoom Drain is making plans for continued growth in the state.

The owner of the new location is Gray Fox Strategic. Gray Fox Strategic has been operating for the last three years, though the team has worked together for nearly a decade and has the home service industry at its core. The company's portfolio includes everything from moving companies, concrete, and now sewers and drains. Gray Fox Strategic became interested in investing with Zoom Drain after meeting the franchise team and recognizing the opportunity in the industry. Gray Fox Strategic prioritizes investing in sustainable businesses that have an impact on the entrepreneurs and leaders that are part of them.

"What drew us to Zoom Drain was that it checks all the boxes for a needs-based service business, it's recession resistant, a niche industry with few competitors, and services both businesses and individuals," said Ben McNabb, Gray Fox Strategic Partner who will be overseeing Zoom Drain of Charleston. "We are excited to build our reputation with the community of Charleston as a trusted service provider. South Carolina has many opportunities for growth and we plan to expand Zoom Drain in more markets across the state in the future."

Zoom Drain provides around the clock residential and commercial service centering on drain and sewer cleaning, sewer pipe video inspections, grease trap maintenance and much more. From clogged sinks and bathtubs to main sewer line blockages, Zoom Drain utilizes five different drain cleaning machines and a custom hydro-jetter to tackle any sewage issue that arises. Customers include commercial property managers, contractors, plumbers and homeowners in need of immediate solutions to drain and sewage issues.

Zoom Drain prides itself on always providing swift, dependable service by expertly-trained specialists for both emergency and planned maintenance service needs – everything that has to do with wastewater management. Zoom Drain is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year and there's never any additional cost for "off hours" service such as nights, weekends, or even holidays.

"We are thrilled to have the Gray Fox team join Zoom Drain and bring their expert services to Charleston," said Jim Criniti, CEO of Zoom Drain. "Drain and sewer emergencies are a nightmare for anyone, so offering skilled and reliable services to the Charleston community is a priority for us and we're looking forward to growing our brand in the area and beyond."

To learn more about Zoom Drain, visit https://www.zoomdrain.com/

About ZOOM DRAIN:

Zoom Drain is an operator and franchisor of drain and sewer services, focusing on repair, maintenance and installation – everything "below the drain." If it deals with wastewater, Zoom Drain deals with it, providing expertly-trained specialists to respond to both emergency service and planned maintenance, cleaning more drains in a year than most plumbers clean in their career. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Zoom Drain currently has 37 locations across the U.S and continues to grow! For more information about, please visit https://www.zoomdrain.com/.

