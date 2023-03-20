Quantum Fuel Systems Awarded Virtual Pipeline CNG Trailer Order Contract by Strategic Customer NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier awards Quantum contract for virtual pipeline trailers to support its continued growth in the Power Solutions business.

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (PRWEB) March 20, 2023

Quantum Fuel Systems (Quantum), a fully integrated alternative energy company, has been selected by NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NexTier) to deliver virtual pipeline trailers for compressed natural gas (CNG) for delivery in Q2 2023. The delivery will secure the next phase of growth for NexTier as it continues to expand its Power Solutions business.

This contract marks the second year NexTier has exclusively secured Quantum's VPLite45/40 trailers for the delivery and storage of CNG to NexTier's hydraulic fracturing fleet. The trailers are equipped with high-capacity, super-lightweight CNG storage tanks, which are uniquely mounted to optimize gas capacity to have an industry leading system capacity of up to 472,000 standard cubic feet. The VPLite45/40 trailer also has numerous advanced safety features, including single-switch tank isolation and a door-activated parking brake switch.

"We are excited NexTier continues to rely on Quantum for their virtual pipeline trailering needs as a way to support their commitment to responsible operations including lowering costs and emissions," said Steve Toelke, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Infrastructure at Quantum. "Having a strategic partner like NexTier is a testament to the expertise and value our company and employees continually strive to provide to our customers."

"Quantum is a dependable partner that shares our commitment to deliver low-cost, low-carbon fuel solutions", said Aaron Hilber, Vice President of Power Solutions at NexTier. "Quantum's industry leading CNG trailers have played a key role in helping us maximize fuel savings and gallons of diesel displaced by natural gas while allowing us to service growing customer demand, and maximize value creation and financial returns for NexTier and our customers."

About Quantum Fuel Systems LLC

Quantum Fuel Systems LLC is engineering the future of alternative fuel storage by designing, developing and bringing innovative transport trailers, and industry-leading Type 4 cylinders for hydrogen, CNG and RNG to market. Quantum is at the forefront of the industry with decades of experience in gaseous fuel storage and systems solutions. Learn more at http://www.qtww.com

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, NexTier is an industry-leading U.S. land oilfield service company, with a diverse set of well completion and production services across active and demanding basins. Our integrated solutions approach delivers efficiency today, and our ongoing commitment to innovation helps our customers better address what is coming next. NexTier is differentiated through four points of distinction, including safety performance, efficiency, partnership and innovation. At NexTier, we believe in living our core values from the basin to the boardroom, and helping customers win by safely unlocking affordable, reliable and plentiful sources of energy. http://www.nextierofs.com

