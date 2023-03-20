Impactfulness Labs Announces Launch of Corporate Business in a Box

Former C-Suite CFO Helps Experts Create Successful Consulting Offers

London, England - Corporate consultant, Miriam Gilbert of Impactfulness Labs, is proud to announce her new one-on-one coaching offer Corporate Business In A Box, for experts seeking to include corporate clientele as part of their core business. Corporate Business In A Box includes: one on one coaching; group sessions; a mastermind; and done-for-you marketing and research. The offer is for coaches, trainers, speakers, consultants, and experts who want to work with corporate clients on topics such as leadership, communication, empowerment, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), wellness, productivity, high performance, personal branding, and parenting, to name but a few possibilities.

“It was beyond awesome!” exclaims Summer Turner, Business Breakthrough Training LLC | INTROVERT ISSUES | Workplace Culture Consulting. “I highly recommend Miriam's masterful training and mentoring if you want to get going and put your expertise out there in the corporate world and make the difference you are here to make”.

“I joined because I know I can go farther, faster, and with more meaningful integration with my life with mentorship and community” states Kian Xie, Strategic Healthcare analytics expert. “The investment is really minimal compared to the ability to go faster and charge higher prices than I would feel comfortable doing on my own.”

“Hiring Miriam Gilbert for help and support with my corporate consulting offers has been a game changer,” says Jen Grosso, High-Performance Consultant and former attorney. “She shifted my perspective on a few things and has helped me up-level how I am delivering, marketing, and pricing my offers. The results have been fantastic. I highly recommend her guidance and programs for anyone offering corporate consulting."

Corporate Business in a Box is a hybrid system of live coaching with done-for-you services and a group mastermind to help experts craft workshops and consulting services for the corporate market. Impactfulness Lab is dedicated to helping professional coaches and experts create winning programs for corporate clientele. CEO and Founder, Miriam Gilbert, is a former CFO with Fortune 100 & 500 companies as well as many years working for a Big Four firm. To date, she’s helped over 100 professionals launch successful offers for corporations through her courses and coaching, thanks to her first-hand insight into the C-Suite. Find out more at: https://impactfulnesslab.com/

