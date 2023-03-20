Global Industrial IoT Market Intelligence Report 2023: Sector to Reach $162.26 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.37%

DUBLIN, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial IoT Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Industrial IoT Market is projected to reach USD 162.26 billion by 2030 from USD 79.22 billion in 2022, at a CAGR 9.37% during the forecast period.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions.

In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.

The Americas Industrial IoT Market size was estimated at USD 28,232.01 million in 2022 and expected to reach USD 30,661.05 million in 2023, at a CAGR 9.24% to reach USD 57,272.96 million by 2030.

in 2022 and expected to reach in 2023, at a CAGR 9.24% to reach by 2030. The Asia-Pacific Industrial IoT Market size was estimated at USD 23,236.20 million in 2022 and expected to reach USD 25,449.90 million in 2023, at a CAGR 9.47% to reach USD 47,943.35 million by 2030.

in 2022 and expected to reach in 2023, at a CAGR 9.47% to reach by 2030. The Europe , Middle East & Africa Industrial IoT Market size was estimated at USD 27,758.93 million in 2022 and expected to reach USD 30,342.52 million in 2023, at a CAGR 9.42% to reach USD 57,046.19 million by 2030.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The report on the Global Industrial IoT Market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.

The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience.

This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for the market plan.

This research report categorizes the Global Industrial IoT Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Technology:

Camera

Condition Monitoring

Distributed Control System

Electronic Shelf Label

Flow and Application Control Device

GPS or GNSS

Guidance and Steering

Industrial Robotics

Interface Board

Communication Board



Multifunctional Board



Vehicle Detection Board

Networking Technology

Wired Technologies



Ethernet





Foundation Fieldbus





Modbus





Profinet



Wireless Technologies



Bluetooth Low Energy





Cellular Technologies





Satellite Technology





Wi-Fi





ZigBee

RFID

Sensor

Smart Beacon

Smart Meter

Yield Monitor

Industry:

Agriculture

Automotive & Transportation

BFSI

Chemicals & Material Processing

Energy & Utility

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

IT & Telecommunication

Metal & Mining

Oil & Gas

Retail & Consumer Goods

Semiconductors

Region:

Americas

Argentina



Brazil



Canada



Mexico



United States



California





Florida





Illinois





New York





Ohio





Pennsylvania





Texas

Asia-Pacific

Australia



China



India



Indonesia



Japan



Malaysia



Philippines



Singapore



South Korea



Taiwan



Thailand



Vietnam

Europe , Middle East & Africa

, & Denmark



Egypt



Finland



France



Germany



Israel



Italy



Netherlands



Nigeria



Norway



Poland



Qatar



Russia



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Spain



Sweden



Switzerland



Turkey



United Arab Emirates



United Kingdom

Company Usability Profiles:

ABB Ltd.

Ansys, Inc.

Arm Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dassault Systemes SE

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

KUKA AG

NEC Corporation

PTC Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Siemens AG

