Global Industrial IoT Market Intelligence Report 2023: Sector to Reach $162.26 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.37%
DUBLIN, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial IoT Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Industrial IoT Market is projected to reach USD 162.26 billion by 2030 from USD 79.22 billion in 2022, at a CAGR 9.37% during the forecast period.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions.
In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.
- The Americas Industrial IoT Market size was estimated at USD 28,232.01 million in 2022 and expected to reach USD 30,661.05 million in 2023, at a CAGR 9.24% to reach USD 57,272.96 million by 2030.
- The Asia-Pacific Industrial IoT Market size was estimated at USD 23,236.20 million in 2022 and expected to reach USD 25,449.90 million in 2023, at a CAGR 9.47% to reach USD 47,943.35 million by 2030.
- The Europe, Middle East & Africa Industrial IoT Market size was estimated at USD 27,758.93 million in 2022 and expected to reach USD 30,342.52 million in 2023, at a CAGR 9.42% to reach USD 57,046.19 million by 2030.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
The report on the Global Industrial IoT Market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.
The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience.
This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for the market plan.
This research report categorizes the Global Industrial IoT Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Technology:
- Camera
- Condition Monitoring
- Distributed Control System
- Electronic Shelf Label
- Flow and Application Control Device
- GPS or GNSS
- Guidance and Steering
- Industrial Robotics
- Interface Board
- Communication Board
- Multifunctional Board
- Vehicle Detection Board
- Networking Technology
- Wired Technologies
- Ethernet
- Foundation Fieldbus
- Modbus
- Profinet
- Wireless Technologies
- Bluetooth Low Energy
- Cellular Technologies
- Satellite Technology
- Wi-Fi
- ZigBee
- RFID
- Sensor
- Smart Beacon
- Smart Meter
- Yield Monitor
Industry:
- Agriculture
- Automotive & Transportation
- BFSI
- Chemicals & Material Processing
- Energy & Utility
- Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
- IT & Telecommunication
- Metal & Mining
- Oil & Gas
- Retail & Consumer Goods
- Semiconductors
Region:
- Americas
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Canada
- Mexico
- United States
- California
- Florida
- Illinois
- New York
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- Texas
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Vietnam
- Europe, Middle East & Africa
- Denmark
- Egypt
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Israel
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Nigeria
- Norway
- Poland
- Qatar
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
Company Usability Profiles:
- ABB Ltd.
- Ansys, Inc.
- Arm Ltd.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Dassault Systemes SE
- General Electric Company
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Intel Corporation
- International Business Machines Corporation
- KUKA AG
- NEC Corporation
- PTC Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- Siemens AG
