Eiseman Construction Owner Joins Michener Art Museum Board of Directors

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (PRWEB) March 20, 2023

Eiseman Construction is pleased to announce that owner Melissa Eiseman has joined the board of directors of the James A. Michener Art Museum. Based in Doylestown, the Michener Museum showcases American art with a particular focus on Bucks County artists.

"The Michener Art Museum is a vital part of the cultural heritage of both Doylestown and Bucks County, and I am thrilled to join its board of directors," said Eiseman. "The Michener's programs and exhibits educate and inspire us to develop a lifelong appreciation for the arts, and I am honored to support its mission to collect, preserve, and promote the rich artistic and cultural heritage of the Delaware River Valley region."

A longtime supporter of the beloved local museum, Eiseman previously served as chair of its Corporate Business Partner Advisory Board. Eiseman Construction also has supported a variety of programs at the museum, including its recent exhibit "Walk This Way: Footwear from the Stuart Weitzman Collection of Historic Shoes."

Eiseman joins the board along with new members Georgie Coles, Thomas Lomax, Danielle Hankin, and Robin L. Wiessmann.

"We are proud to welcome these five incredible leaders as new members on the Michener's Board," said Virginia W. Sigety, Michener Art Museum's Board Chair. "They will add enormous value to the Museum with their philanthropic expertise from across public and private sectors."

Additional board members include Robert Byers (Vice Chair), Rhoda McKinney-Jones (Secretary), Vail Garvin (Treasurer), Barbara Donnelly Bentivoglio, Kathy Fernberger, Pat Gorsky, The Honorable James Greenwood, Alice Lawler, Bruce Norman Long, Leda Silverman Molly, and Daniel Stern.

Named for Doylestown native son and author, James A. Michener, the museum collects, preserves, interprets, and exhibits American art with a particular focus on Bucks County. Dedicated to promoting the region's rich artistic and cultural heritage, it features an extensive collection of Pennsylvania Impressionist paintings and hosts special exhibitions showcasing a range of historical and contemporary works. The museum offers a variety of programs, including lectures, conversations with artists, gallery talks, artist studio tours, dance performances, and concerts. To learn more, visit https://www.michenerartmuseum.org/.

About Eiseman Construction: A full-service contractor specializing in roofing and exterior remodeling, Eiseman Construction has served residential and commercial clients across Pennsylvania and New Jersey for more than 50 years. From its headquarters in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, Eiseman provides services for a variety of projects, from residential housing, multi-family townhouses, and condominium projects to historic and commercial repairs and renovations. Eiseman has got you covered, always.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/eiseman_construction_owner_joins_michener_art_museum_board_of_directors/prweb19234718.htm