Hawai‘i Department of Health gives Café Mambo permission to re-open

Posted on Mar 20, 2023 in Newsroom

PĀ‘IA, HI– The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch issued a green placard to Café Mambo today and was allowed to reopen to the public. The restaurant, owned and operated by Betham Pacific LLC, is located at 30 Baldwin Avenue in Pā‘ia.

The food establishment received the red placard on March 14, 2023 and was immediately closed for an infestation of roaches.

The health department conducted a follow-up inspection on March 17, 2023 and found the required corrective actions had been completed:

The restaurant had received professional pesticide treatments since the closure, will have another within one week, and will continue monthly into the future.

The restaurant received an overall cleaning to reduce grease build up and eliminate food debris.

Both entrances to the kitchen have had screens installed to exclude entry of pests.

All refrigeration units cited previously were observed to be holding at 41°F.

To view restaurant inspection reports, go to http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/.

