Jobcase and #YesWV: A one-stop-shop for employers and workers in the Mountain State

West Virginia is home to a diverse range of industries, from energy and manufacturing to healthcare and hospitality. Despite this, employers in the state often face significant challenges when it comes to finding employees to fill their open jobs. That’s where Jobcase.com/wv can help.
As an online community for workers, Jobcase is a powerful platform for West Virginia employers to post job listings and reach in- and out-of-state applicants. Open roles can be promoted by region or nationally, so millions of US job seekers can search for opportunities across West Virginia, from entry-level positions to senior executive roles. Employers can also get to know members in the vast Jobcase community, who connect every day with each other and professionals in their field to network and share valuable insights about the job market.
If you’re an employer looking to post job openings in West Virginia, Jobcase is the perfect platform to connect with job seekers who fit your roles. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to post West Virginia jobs on Jobcase:
- Sign up for a Jobcase employer account: First, create an account on Jobcase by visiting hirenow.westvirginia.jobcase.com/purchase/post-now. You’ll need to provide your company name, email address, and a password.
- Create your job posting: Once you’ve created your account, click on the “Post a Job” button on the employer dashboard. Enter the job title, location, and job description. Be sure to include information about the qualifications and experience required for the position.
- Set your job preferences: Jobcase allows you to set your job preferences to ensure your job posting is seen by the right candidates. You can choose the job category, industry, experience level, and more.
- Review and publish your job posting: After you’ve completed all the required fields, review your job posting and make any necessary edits. Once you’re satisfied with the content, click the “Publish” button to make your job posting live.
- Manage your applicants: As applicants begin to apply for your job posting, you’ll receive notifications via email. You can manage your applicants directly from the employer dashboard, where you can view resumes and cover letters, schedule interviews, and communicate with candidates.