Assembly and eBay partner to launch a fast-track program for selling refurbished electronics
Select products sold on Assembly can be fast-tracked into eBay Certified Refurbished Product listings, driving more used electronics back into the marketplace.
We are very excited by this partnership with eBay which aligns with our goal of creating more opportunities for everyone to benefit from quality mobile devices.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the world’s premier ecommerce platforms is partnering with consumer electronics recommerce partner Assembly whose product listings may qualify buyers to fast-track resale of that product as eBay Certified Refurbished. This new program streamlines the process for eBay sellers to provide high-quality products to their customers with Certified Refurbished Product benefits such as free shipping and two-year warranties. Eligible product listings on Assembly will be marked as eBay Certified Refurbished, giving buyers more opportunities to offer their customers financially and environmentally beneficial mobile devices.
— Founder and CEO Stephen Wakeling
This program accelerates recommerce as a pathway to increase economic opportunity while reducing the environmental impact of consumer electronics. Within recent years, recommerce of electronics has grown significantly among Gen Z and Millennials, largely driven by economic concerns coupled with a desire to promote environmental sustainability. These trends are explored in eBay’s latest Recommerce Report (ebayinc.com/impact/sustainable-commerce/recommerce-report).
“We know that our sellers and buyers are passionate about the sustainable and economic values of recommerce,” said eBay President and CEO Jamie Iannone. “At eBay, these values are core to who we are as a company — and we work every day to build a more robust circular economy.”
A majority of the mobile devices listed on Assembly exceed eBay Certified Reseller requirements. Through this program, buyers can seamlessly transition that high-quality product into individual eBay Certified Refurbished listings. Removing these friction points from recommerce will increase consumer choice, drive economic opportunity and promote sustainability.
Created with the mission to provide a safe and easy way for individuals and businesses to extend the useful life of devices, and provide attractive alternatives to purchasing new, Assembly was developed under the leadership of Phobio, a leading provider of consumer electronics trade-in programs globally since 2010. Most of the devices available through Assembly have been sourced through retail trade-in programs.
“Assembly gives businesses of any size a safe and simple way to recapture value from used IT assets and purchase pre-owned tech all while promoting environmental sustainability,” said Phobio Founder and CEO Stephen Wakeling. “We are very excited by this partnership with eBay which aligns with our goal of creating more opportunities for everyone to benefit from quality mobile devices.”
ABOUT ASSEMBLY
Assembly is an online auction platform for IT assets that makes it easy for businesses to sell their used computers, mobile phones and other electronic devices to a network of qualified buyers. Assembly offers businesses a valuable connection to the circular economy and allows them to recapture dollars to reinvest in new equipment while contributing to their sustainability goals and keeping employees armed with the equipment they need to be productive. Assembly was founded in 2021 and is based in Atlanta, GA. For more information, visit http://www.oneassembly.com
ABOUT EBAY INC
eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world. We exist to enable economic opportunity for individuals, entrepreneurs, businesses and organizations of all sizes. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2022, eBay enabled nearly $74 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com
