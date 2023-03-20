Submit Release
F&G continues to monitor mountain lion activity in McCall

“Any time we have mountain lions in close proximity to people, our primary concern is for public safety,” said Fish and Game Regional Supervisor Josh Royse. “Our level of concern rises when lions start to exhibit nontypical behavior, such as being active in the middle of the day and losing their fear of humans, or preying on domestic pets, which is why continuing to receive reports from the public is so important.”

