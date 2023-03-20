Submit Release
News Release: Hawai‘i Department of Health gives Café Mambo permission to re-open

PĀ‘IA, HI– The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch issued a green placard to Café Mambo today and was allowed to reopen to the public. The restaurant, owned and operated by Betham Pacific LLC, is located at 30 Baldwin Avenue in Pā‘ia.

The food establishment received the red placard on March 14, 2023 and was immediately closed for an infestation of roaches.

The health department conducted a follow-up inspection on March 17, 2023 and found the required corrective actions had been completed:

  • The restaurant had received professional pesticide treatments since the closure, will have another within one week, and will continue monthly into the future.
  • The restaurant received an overall cleaning to reduce grease build up and eliminate food debris.
  • Both entrances to the kitchen have had screens installed to exclude entry of pests.
  • All refrigeration units cited previously were observed to be holding at 41°F.

The DOH’s Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

The branch also investigates the sources of food borne illnesses and potential adulteration; and is charged with mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. The Department of Health food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, foodservice workers, and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices and sanitary conditions.

To view restaurant inspection reports, go to http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/.

