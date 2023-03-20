NFL player Allen Lazard and M&M Merch Co enter an exclusive licensing agreement for At the Top Merchandise
Allen Lazard is building his brand one contract at a time
I am excited to have formed the licensing agreement with M&M Merch, representing a significant potential for the At the Top brand.”LOS ANGELES , CA , UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M&M Merch today announced that the Company had signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Allen Lazard. He created At The Top to inspire others to be the best in everything they do. M&M Merch will expand the brand to create more options for Allen's fans worldwide. M&M Merch will exclusively manufacture all products for At The Top.
— Allen Lazard
The partnership aims to create the highest quality affordable merchandise accessible to Allen Lazard fans worldwide. The collaboration began with evaluating the possibility of expanding the brand with Allen over the next three years. Following the positive outcome of fans requesting more options, that sealed the deal to be on board. M&M Merch has vast experience creating high-quality products for some of the most reputable brands worldwide. The negotiation with The Coffman Agency regarding the exclusive licensing agreement for the use of At the Top has now been finalized, and the agreement has been signed. Under the terms of the agreement, M&M Merch, during the coming years, will develop the At the Top brand to be a staple with consumers to enter the retail and expand online direct-to-consumer sales.
“I am excited to have formed the licensing agreement with M&M Merch, representing a significant potential for the At the Top brand. This is an important milestone for me as a young athlete as I build my brand every year so I can do what I love for a living. M&M Merch investing in my vision just took the brand to another level, so it is only up from here. We have great faith in M&M Merch and high expectations on the partnership to collaborate and expand,” says Allen Lazard.
Max Hamilton, Vice President of M&M Merch, stated: “We look forward to building a successful partnership with Allen Lazard. We believe in the mission and ideals of At The Top and are excited to expand their reach and create incredible products.”
At The Top is a lifestyle brand and community of intelligent, driven individuals determined to reach their full potential. Through in-depth features, real-life advice, and interviews, At The Top inspires and helps ambitious go-getters on their journey to the top - whatever "the top" may look like for them.
"At The Top isn't a place, a title, or an accomplishment. It's a mindset that every day of your life is a new opportunity to be the best version of yourself."
For more information, please contact:
The Coffman Agency
213-296-3841
info@thecoffmanagency.com
The Coffman Agency is here to create, promote, and market culturally relevant programs that increase market penetration and brand awareness.
M&M Merch Co specializes in creating high-quality products and full-service fulfillment for Athletes, bands, and brands.
Tiffany Coffman
The Coffman Agency
+1 213-296-3841
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram