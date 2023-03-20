UPDATE REGARDING INTERNATIONAL INVESTIGATION ALERT: Prosecutor Dismisses Criminal Fraud Complaint Filed in Athens Against Bluehouse Capital Real Estate Investment/Management Principals

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the filing of a Criminal Complaint with prosecutors in Athens, Greece, by Secure Property Development & Investment PLC (SPDI), against Ioannis Delikanakis, Victor (Vittorio) Pisante, and Charalampos (Mpampis) Pandis—principals of Bluehouse Capital L.P., and Bluehouse Accession Holdings III S.a.R.L. (Bluehouse)—the Lerman Law Firm initiated an investigation into the allegations of fraud.



After the investigation, the Athens Prosecutor determined that the Criminal Complaint was ultimately filed by SPDI and is subject to dismissal.

The Prosecutor awarded court expenses to the Bluehouse defendants stating that the “complaint was filed by SPDI with knowledge of its groundlessness.” The Order further states that SPDI attempted “to expand the boundaries of a private dispute” by filing a criminal complaint.

“We consider the matter closed pursuant to the Prosecutor’s Order of February 7, 2023,” stated Florida attorney Cathy Lerman, Esq., principal of The Lerman Law Firm.

The Order, 214/2023, is available HERE.

Media Contact:

Kara Schmiemann

Red Banyan

kara@redbanyan.com