Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,301 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 389,816 in the last 365 days.

UPDATE REGARDING INTERNATIONAL INVESTIGATION ALERT: Prosecutor Dismisses Criminal Fraud Complaint Filed in Athens Against Bluehouse Capital Real Estate Investment/Management Principals

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the filing of a Criminal Complaint with prosecutors in Athens, Greece, by Secure Property Development & Investment PLC (SPDI), against Ioannis Delikanakis, Victor (Vittorio) Pisante, and Charalampos (Mpampis) Pandis—principals of Bluehouse Capital L.P., and Bluehouse Accession Holdings III S.a.R.L. (Bluehouse)—the Lerman Law Firm initiated an investigation into the allegations of fraud.

After the investigation, the Athens Prosecutor determined that the Criminal Complaint was ultimately filed by SPDI and is subject to dismissal.

The Prosecutor awarded court expenses to the Bluehouse defendants stating that the “complaint was filed by SPDI with knowledge of its groundlessness.” The Order further states that SPDI attempted “to expand the boundaries of a private dispute” by filing a criminal complaint.

“We consider the matter closed pursuant to the Prosecutor’s Order of February 7, 2023,” stated Florida attorney Cathy Lerman, Esq., principal of The Lerman Law Firm.

The Order, 214/2023, is available HERE.

Media Contact:
Kara Schmiemann
Red Banyan
kara@redbanyan.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

UPDATE REGARDING INTERNATIONAL INVESTIGATION ALERT: Prosecutor Dismisses Criminal Fraud Complaint Filed in Athens Against Bluehouse Capital Real Estate Investment/Management Principals

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more