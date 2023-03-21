40 Years of Workplace Safety: Contraband Control Specialists to Unveil New Look Brand at the Bakersfield ASSP Symposium
Contraband Control Specialists, a long-time workplace drug and alcohol testing provider, will unveil a new look brand at the 2023 Bakersfield ASSP Symposium.
Our new branding reflects our expertise & commitment to workplace safety. We're hopeful that it embodies our mission of being the go-to partner in creating safe, healthy work environments.”BAKERSFIELD, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 1982, locally-owned and operated Contraband Control Specialists has been servicing clients throughout the United States for over 40 years. As part of their commitment to workplace safety, CCS has recently undergone a rebranding initiative, complete with a fresh new logo and slogan: "Your Drug-Free Workplace Starts Here."
— Gary "Zee" Zvirblis
According to CCS President, Gary "Zee" Zvirblis, "We wanted our new branding to reflect our deep expertise and commitment to workplace safety. We are excited to unveil our new look and feel, and believe it truly captures our mission to be our clients' partner in creating safe and healthy work environments."
General Manager Moriah Mendenhall added, "As a locally-owned and operated business, we take great pride in our ability to provide comprehensive solutions tailored to the unique needs of our clients. Our attendance at the annual ASSP Symposium allows us to stay at the forefront of the latest safety trends and best practices, and we are excited to connect with safety professionals from the surrounding area."
Business Development Director Steve Laird echoed these sentiments, stating, "We are thrilled to attend the ASSP Symposium and showcase our new branding to our peers and colleagues. We believe that our commitment to workplace safety is more important now than ever, and we are excited to continue to provide our clients with the highest level of service and expertise."
The American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) is a global occupational safety and health professionals association, with a mission to prevent workplace injuries, illnesses, and fatalities. The annual Bakersfield ASSP Symposium is a highlight of the industry calendar and brings together safety professionals from throughout the region for education, advocacy, and networking opportunities.
Contraband Control Specialists looks forward to attending the event and sharing their new branding with local safety professionals. For more information about CCS and its services, please visit their website at www.contrabandcontrol.com.
