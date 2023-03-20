"SIZA" is an immersive documentary through the mind of Pritzker architecture prizewinner Álvaro Siza Vieira
The documentary "SIZA" is a Gallery Originals production, to be released this June on the streaming platform with a exclusive preview event hosted in Portugal
Siza is a documentary like no other. Intimate, human and completely fascinated in portraying the man behind the main works of modern Portuguese architecture.”PORTO, PORTUGAL, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The icon of world architecture and Pritzker Prize is a character of great importance in the contemporary architecture history, with projects that have changed the urban landscape of several cities around the world. Although his name and work are widely known, Portuguese Álvaro Siza Vieira is a very reserved and introspective person, who prefers to keep his personal life out of the spotlight.
— Carlos Castanheira, Architect
Directed by the experienced producer and director Augusto Custodio, the documentary shows a more personal side of Siza, such as his childhood, his relationship with his wife, his passion as a sculptor and admiration for classical music. By exploring the influences on his life and career, "SIZA" offers a complete and captivating portrait of the architect and his legacy to modern architecture, through a more intimate and unique look.
The documentary features friends and people closest to the architect who were willing to reveal exclusive details about his personality and professional journey.
The documentary "SIZA" will be released in June on the Gallery streaming platform, and at a closed preview event in Portugal, which will honor architect Álvaro Siza Vieira, who turns 90 this month. The film is a celebration of his life and career, highlighting his importance to contemporary architecture and his unique approach to design. As one of the world's greatest architects, Siza has influenced generations of professionals and will continue to inspire generations to come.
Among the special guests participating in the documentary are the renowned architects Eduardo Souto Moura and Carlos Castanheira, longtime partners and friends of Siza.
Technical description:
Synopsis: Álvaro Siza Vieira is one of the biggest names in world architecture and his legacy has crossed borders, pioneering a solid and imposing architecture, but with subtlety and passion. Siza is the man behind the architect, the hand that draws the lines, the heart that designs the work. In this documentary, Siza reveals an impressive narrative about his life and trajectory.
Trailer available at: https://www.thecollection.gallery/siza
Title: SIZA
Country of Origin: Portugal
Language: Original (PT)
Subtitles: Portuguese (CC), English, Spanish, French and Italian
Gender: Architecture
Format: Documental Series
Release Date: June 2023
Rating: Free for all audiences
Duration: 60 minutes
Development and Production: Augusto Custodio Produções Cinematográficas
Director: Augusto Custodio
Head Editor: Gabriel Alves
Executive Producer: Katia Diniz
SIZA Official Trailer | Gallery Originals