Clackamas County Replacement Courthouse project named Social Infrastructure Deal of the Year at the IJGlobal Awards

/EIN News/ -- OREGON CITY, Ore., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clackamas County and Clackamas Progress Partners are proud to announce the Clackamas County Courthouse Replacement project was recognized as Social Infrastructure Deal of the Year at the IJGlobal Awards 2022 ceremony held on March 16, 2023.



The project achieves excellence in social infrastructure as it presents an innovative approach to address a facility in urgent need of replacement, increasing community needs, and sustainability targets.

Here is how the courthouse replacement project excels in social infrastructure:

Urgent need of replacement and increasing community needs

The gap between space availability and judicial needs of the growing population in the County has led to delays in trials and incarceration and affected child support hearings and civil litigation trials. The current facility has been determined functionally obsolete and seismically unsound, causing safety concerns and structural risks. Soil tests revealed the ground under the building could liquefy during an earthquake, as the courthouse sits just three feet from the Willamette River.

The courthouse’s construction will provide a boost for the local economy and not require any new taxes. It will create hundreds of local jobs with competitive wages and provide opportunities for local labor and businesses. Clackamas Progress Partners are committed to hiring local disadvantaged, minority-owned, women-owned and service-disabled-veteran-owned businesses.

Sustainability targets

This project also supports the County’s goal to be carbon neutral in operations by 2050, and complies with the Oregon Green Energy Technology program, which will include technology to produce at least 25% of the building’s energy onsite. Best-practices in use of materials, systems and energy efficiency are embedded within the design to attain LEED Version 4.1 Gold Certification, which is the next generation standard for green building design, construction, operations and performance. The use of mass timber adds to the county’s sustainability commitment and will bring an immediate connection to Oregon as community members enter the courthouse.

Background

On February 3, 2023, members of the Oregon Supreme Court, Clackamas County Circuit Court, Oregon State Legislature, Clackamas County Commission, and Clackamas Progress Partners celebrated the ground-breaking of the replacement courthouse and construction is scheduled for completion in 2025.

Clackamas Progress Partners, the consortium delivering this project, includes Fengate Asset Management, PCL Investments Inc., PCL Construction Services Inc., Honeywell, and DLR Group.

The IJGlobal Awards celebrate the best-in-class transactions and organizations across the international infrastructure and energy sectors. The editorial team works closely with an independent team of judges, active within the markets where the deals are located, to select the winning deals. IJGlobal and its international teams of independent judges, who are established industry professionals, recognize and reward exceptional performance in the company awards categories.

For more information on the project, please visit the Clackamas County website.

Media contact:

Amy Logan Holmes

Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications

Fengate Asset Management

amy.holmes@fengate.com

+1 647 297 5369

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b69123de-6a12-481c-81de-1774a454e40e