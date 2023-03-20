[Latest] Global (ITAD) IT Asset Disposition Market Size/Share Worth USD 28.56 Billion by 2030 at a 7.6% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 14.2 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 15.80 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 28.56 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Apto Solutions Inc., Dell Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development, CompuCom Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Iron Mountain Incorporated, LifeSpan Intern International Inc., Sims Lifecycle Services Inc., Ingram Micro Services, and others.

/EIN News/ -- Asutin, TX, USA, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Service (De-Manufacturing & Recycling, Remarketing & Value Recovery, Data Destruction/Data Sanitation, Logistics Management & Reverse Logistics, Other Services (On-site Audit solutions and Clients’ Online Portals)), By Asset Type (Computers/Laptops, Servers, Mobile Devices, Storage Devices, Peripherals), By Organization Size (Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By End-User (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), IT & Telecom, Education, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Public Sector & Government Offices, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Others (Energy & Utility, Construction & Real Estate, Logistics & Transportation)), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2030”in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 14.2 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 15.80 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 28.56 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.6% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

Our research report offers a 360-degree view of the IT Asset Disposition market’s drivers and restraints, coupled with their impact on demand during the projection period. Also, the report examines global opportunities and competitive analysis for the IT Asset Disposition market .

IT Asset Disposition Market: Overview

IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) is a procedure that allows you to get rid of surplus computer hardware. This can be carried out safely and sustainably. The vendors offer their services to the organizations, assisting them in remarking, recycling, and remarketing various computer equipment. As a result, there are no longer any environmental issues, legal dangers, or needless maintenance and replacement expenditures. To reduce labor expenses, administrative hassles, and storage-related problems, many firms opt to outsource their ITAD operations.





Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global (ITAD) IT Asset Disposition Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=21239

Growth Factors

One of the key elements fueling the expansion of the market for the disposal of IT assets is the rising demand for data and information security in outdated assets. The market expansion is accelerated by the implementation of regulatory compliances and environmental safety, which is made possible by the prevalence of legislation that requires secure and ecologically responsible disposal of e-waste.

Small and medium-sized businesses’ growing desire for IT asset disposal and their increased propensity to create energy-efficient products impact the industry. Additionally, the market for disposing of IT assets is positively impacted by investment growth, development of end-use sectors, acceptance of cloud-based technologies, use of new technologies, and the BYOD trend.

Furthermore, during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030, profitable opportunities for market participants are expanded through strategic alliances and acquisitions, as well as a growth in the sales of used equipment on websites that host online auctions or to employees.

(A free sample of the (ITAD) IT Asset Disposition report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)



Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the (ITAD) IT Asset Disposition report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request Customized Copy of (ITAD) IT Asset Disposition Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=21239

Segmental Overview

The market for IT Asset Disposition is segmented into asset type and end-use. Based on asset type, over 40% of the market’s value was accounted for by the computer/laptop category in 2021. It is anticipated to rise significantly during the forecast period as businesses are becoming more inclined to restore and recycle old PCs and laptops.

On the other hand, the segment for smartphones and tablets is anticipated to register at the highest CAGR throughout the projection period. The need for IT asset disposition services in the mobile device market is being driven by technological advancements that result in the acquisition of new smartphones and the obsolescence of older devices. On the other hand, the segment for smartphones and tablets is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% throughout the projection period.

The need for IT asset disposition services in the mobile device market is being driven by technological advancements that result in the acquisition of new smartphones and the obsolescence of older devices.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 14.2 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 28.56 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 15.80 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.6% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Apto Solutions Inc., Dell Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development, CompuCom Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Iron Mountain Incorporated, LifeSpan Intern International Inc., Sims Lifecycle Services Inc., Ingram Micro Services, and Others Key Segment By Asset Type, End-use, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfill your requirements for research.

Request Customized Copy of (ITAD) IT Asset Disposition Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/it-asset-disposition-market/

Regional Overview

Due to the introduction of digitization and technological breakthroughs, which have caused the replacement of obsolete infrastructure, Asia Pacific is predicted to witness a CAGR of over 12% throughout the projection period. Given their booming IT marketplaces, nations like Japan, China, and India are among the top providers of ITAD services.

According to the United Nations University, India produces over 2 million metric tons of electronic trash each year, of which 82% comes from personal electronics. In India, demand for ITAD services has increased significantly over the past several years to guarantee and manage the safe disposal of the created e-waste.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the (ITAD) IT Asset Disposition market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the (ITAD) IT Asset Disposition market forward?

What are the (ITAD) IT Asset Disposition Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the (ITAD) IT Asset Disposition Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the (ITAD) IT Asset Disposition market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Directly Purchase a copy of the report [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/it-asset-disposition-market/

Competitive Landscape

Vendors of ITADs provide various services, including data destruction, dismantling, redeployment, remarketing, and recycling of discarded IT hardware.

While some businesses have opted to use services from ITAD suppliers, others have decided to develop their service lines to handle the used equipment. To gain recognition and establish themselves in the market, ITAD vendors are concentrating on gaining certifications like Responsible Recycling (R2) and other higher certifications.

2022: To connect data from Dell’s market-leading enterprise storage portfolio with the Snowflake Data Cloud, Dell Inc., and Snowflake collaborated.

2020: CompuCom (US) and Office Depot (US) joined up to offer a range of IT hardware and service options to assist small and mid-sized organizations’ remote workspaces. A variety of services are available to businesses with 50 to 1,500 people, including remote IT assistance, on-site hardware and software repair, and environmentally appropriate disposal of IT equipment.





Request Customized Copy of (ITAD) IT Asset Disposition Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/it-asset-disposition-market/

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? Do OR Want Data for Inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full IT Asset Disposition Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Service (De-Manufacturing & Recycling, Remarketing & Value Recovery, Data Destruction/Data Sanitation, Logistics Management & Reverse Logistics, Other Services (On-site Audit solutions and Clients’ Online Portals)), By Asset Type (Computers/Laptops, Servers, Mobile Devices, Storage Devices, Peripherals), By Organization Size (Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By End-User (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), IT & Telecom, Education, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Public Sector & Government Offices, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Others (Energy & Utility, Construction & Real Estate, Logistics & Transportation)), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2030” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/it-asset-disposition-market/

Some of the prominent players

Apto Solutions Inc.

Dell Inc

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development

CompuCom Systems Inc.

IBM Corporation

Iron Mountain Incorporated

LifeSpan Intern International Inc.

Sims Lifecycle Services Inc.

Ingram Micro Services

Others

The global IT Asset Disposition market is segmented as follows:

By Service

De-Manufacturing & Recycling

Remarketing & Value Recovery

Data Destruction/Data Sanitation

Logistics Management & Reverse Logistics

By Asset Type

Computers/Laptops

Servers

Mobile Devices

Storage Devices

Peripherals

By Organization Size

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End-User

Banking

Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

IT & Telecom

Education

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Public Sector & Government Offices

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Others (Energy & Utility, Construction & Real Estate, Logistics & Transportation))

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global (ITAD) IT Asset Disposition Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/it-asset-disposition-market/

Based on Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global (ITAD) IT Asset Disposition Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/it-asset-disposition-market/

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

Subscription-based option offered

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

Personalized market brief by author.

Browse More Related Reports:

Submarine Cable Market : Submarine Cable Market Size, Trends and Insights By Application (Submarine Communication Cables, Submarine Power Cables), By Voltage (Extra High Voltage, High Voltage, Medium Voltage), By Offering (Installation & Commissioning, Maintenance, Upgrade), By End-user (Offshore Wind Power Generation, Offshore Oil & Gas, Inter-Country & Island Connection), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Online Education Market : Online Education Market Size, Trends, and Insights By Component (Hardware, Software), By Product Type (Content, Services), By Learning Type (Synchronous, Asynchronous), By Vertical (K12, Higher Education, Corporate, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

(AR) Augmented Reality Market : (AR) Augmented Reality Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Hardware, Software), By Display (Head-Up Display, Head-Up Display, Head-Up Display), By Application (Automotive, Gaming & Entertainment, Education, Healthcare, E-commerce & Retail, Industrial & Manufacturing, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

5G Fixed Wireless Access Market : 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Size, Trends and Insights By Offering (Hardware, Services), By Operating Frequency (SUB-6 GHZ, 24 GHZ-39 GHZ, Above 39 GHZ), By Demography (Urban, Semi-Urban, Rural), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Government), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030.

Automation Testing Market : Automation Testing Market Size, Trends and Insights By Testing Type (Functional testing, Non-Functional testing), By Endpoint Interface (Online, Desktop, Mobile, Embedded Software), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Service (Advisory & Consulting, Implementation, Support & Maintenance, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

This (ITAD) IT Asset Disposition Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for (ITAD) IT Asset Disposition? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This (ITAD) IT Asset Disposition Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the (ITAD) IT Asset Disposition Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the (ITAD) IT Asset Disposition Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the (ITAD) IT Asset Disposition Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of (ITAD) IT Asset Disposition Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global (ITAD) IT Asset Disposition Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is (ITAD) IT Asset Disposition Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On (ITAD) IT Asset Disposition Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of (ITAD) IT Asset Disposition Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for (ITAD) IT Asset Disposition Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global (ITAD) IT Asset Disposition Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/it-asset-disposition-market/

Reasons to Purchase (ITAD) IT Asset Disposition Market Report

(ITAD) IT Asset Disposition Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

(ITAD) IT Asset Disposition Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

(ITAD) IT Asset Disposition Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

(ITAD) IT Asset Disposition Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global (ITAD) IT Asset Disposition market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/it-asset-disposition-market/

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide (ITAD) IT Asset Disposition market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the (ITAD) IT Asset Disposition market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide (ITAD) IT Asset Disposition market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the (ITAD) IT Asset Disposition industry.

Managers in the (ITAD) IT Asset Disposition sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide (ITAD) IT Asset Disposition market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in (ITAD) IT Asset Disposition products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/custom-market-insights/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/custommarketins

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cmarketinsights

Contact Us:

Joel John

USA: +1 801-639-9061

India: +91 20 46022736

Email: support@custommarketinsights.com

Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.techyounme.com/

Blog: https://atozresearch.com/

Blog: https://www.technowalla.com/

Blog: https://marketresearchtrade.com/