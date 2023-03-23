Chester County Author Writes A Contemporary Romance Novel Featuring A Protagonist With Parkinson’s

The Tea Drinker's Guide to Adventure is now available on Amazon.
WEST CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The action-filled romance novel, The Tea Drinker’s Guide to Adventure, tells the story of three women in their sixties (one of whom has Parkinson’s) as they set out on a road trip from West Chester, PA, to New Mexico, to fulfill a dying friend’s last wish. Their mission is to spread their friend’s ashes over Georgia O’Keefe’s Ghost Ranch. But when a dog runs in front of their RV on a dark desert night, it sends them on a path that none of them could foresee. The women face unexpected dangers, interpersonal conflicts, and life-changing adventures. They even rescue a dog or two.
“Consistently entertaining, boasting memorable dialogue and characters, plus loads of heart, wonderfully described dogs and a reminder that life is to be lived. ‘Just because I have Parkinson’s and am in my sixties doesn’t mean I can’t appreciate a good-looking man,’ Betsy declares early on, setting a tone that Jannette keeps going until the satisfying final pages.”-BookLife-
Written by first-time novelist Andrée Jannette, The Tea Drinker’s Guide to Adventure, has already won several awards including the CLC Book Excellence Award, two 5-Star Reviews from Readers’ favorite, and a Silver Book Award from Literary Titan. Ms. Jannette, who herself has Parkinson’s, served for three years on the Parkinson’s Foundation’s People with Parkinson's Advisory Council (PPAC).
“I love the way the author has adeptly blended the sad with the uplifting, resulting in a realistic take on life. What the women didn’t know when they met in the book club was that the strangers were about to become family. What we learn from this inspiring read is that we are never too old to make new friends and go on adventures!...Very highly recommended.” -Chick Lit Café-
