City of Dacono, Colorado, Accurately Prioritizes Work with OpenGov Asset Management Software

Filled with GIS data, the City of Dacono, CO, still didn’t have a clear view of how to prioritize work. Until Cartegraph asset management software came along.

Officials from the City of Dacono, CO, will now be able to efficiently and accurately prioritize needed infrastructure work thanks to a partnership with OpenGov , the leader in municipal asset management software.Officials from the City, located north of Denver, needed to better leverage GIS data that their teams had assembled. The City's legacy software lacked GIS integration and was being used only as a basic form of work order management. In addition, the team was on the hunt for an intuitive mobile app for field crews. With the OpenGov Cartegraph Asset Management partnership, the City will not only be able to prioritize work based on asset condition history, staff also plans to import pavement inspection data into Cartegraph to get an accurate understanding of street conditions across the City.Thanks to the integration between Cartegraph and the City's GIS software, staff will be able to access data, as well as edit and add to asset inventories, in either platform. Every time data is entered from the office or in the field, both systems update automatically. That will make it easy to get a bird's-eye view of the most pressing infrastructure work. Using the Cartegraph One mobile app , field crews can work online or offline, seeing assigned tasks, attaching photos, taking notes, entering labor hours, logging materials, and more. This will make crews more productive and help supervisors make better decisions as they see work being accomplished in real-time.The City of Dacono joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.