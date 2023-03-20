Jobcase and #YesWV: A one-stop-shop for employers and workers in the Mountain State

West Virginia is home to a diverse range of industries, from energy and manufacturing to healthcare and hospitality. Despite this, employers in the state often face significant challenges when it comes to finding employees to fill their open jobs. That’s where Jobcase can help.

As an online community for workers, Jobcase is a powerful platform for West Virginia employers to post job listings and reach in- and out-of-state applicants. Open roles can be promoted by region or nationally, so millions of US job seekers can search for opportunities across West Virginia, from entry-level positions to senior executive roles. Employers can also get to know members in the vast Jobcase community, who connect every day with each other and professionals in their field to network and share valuable insights about the job market.

If you’re an employer looking to post job openings in West Virginia, Jobcase is the perfect platform to connect with job seekers who fit your roles. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to post West Virginia jobs on Jobcase: