G. ERIC MILES WRITES A BOOK THAT BELONGS IN THE HANDS OF ANYONE AND EVERYONE
Author G. Eric Miles combines poetry, experiences, and commentaries in his book Our JourneyTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What better way to communicate a message to the world than to write it lyrically? G. Eric Miles does exactly this in his half-historical and half-biographical book "Our Journey: The Life and Times of You and Me as Seen Through the Eyes of Me to You."
"Our Journey: The Life and Times of You and Me as Seen Through the Eyes of Me to You," published late last year, questions how and why there is a sustained inequity in America, focusing on the past six decades. It also highlights the idea that a false narrative was designed to promote control and result in compliance.
“I enjoyed this book, however, I do find it fascinating that to this date, people say America to just talk about the USA, when in fact America is a continent and it is interesting to me to see that this issue was not listed in the book. Despite that, the poems were well written and had an emotional depth that is not for anyone. Proposing a “time to stop and think”, Miles does a great job including the reader into a calm state to just be able to enjoy poetry,” Agustina, an Amazon customer, says.
Powerful through its raw emotions, Our Journey belongs in the hands of those who find it.
A University of Notre Dame graduate, G. Eric Miles is also a professional actor and poet. He wrote Our Journey, which is his debut publication in the industry, as an expression of himself.
For more of his genius, the book is up for grabs on Amazon as well as on every book-selling platform on the world wide web.
