Media Advisory - Minister Gould to make an announcement and provide an update on passport service delivery
March 20, 2023 12:42 PM | 1 min read
GATINEAU, QC, March 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, will provide an update on passport service delivery.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, March 21, 202
|
|
|
Time:
|
1:00 p.m. EDT
|
|
|
Place:
|
Parliament Hill Foyer
Notes for media
Participation is in person and for accredited members of the Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact pressres2@parl.gc.ca for temporary access.
