Media Advisory - Minister Gould to make an announcement and provide an update on passport service delivery

March 20, 2023 12:42 PM | 1 min read

GATINEAU, QC, March 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, will provide an update on passport service delivery. 

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date: 

Tuesday, March 21, 202


Time:

1:00 p.m. EDT


Place:

Parliament Hill Foyer
West Block – Second Floor
111 Wellington Street
 Ottawa, Ontario

 

Notes for media

Participation is in person and for accredited members of the Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact pressres2@parl.gc.ca for temporary access.

