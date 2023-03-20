Mitch Gould: ‘Evolution of Distribution’ Platform Makes NPI Perfect Partner to Reach American Consumers
Nutritional Products International Helps Health, Wellness, and Sports Nutrition Brands Launch Products in the U.S.
I’ve been in the retail industry my entire career. I saw all the mistakes companies would make when they tried to enter the American market.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, developed his “Evolution of Distribution” system to help domestic and international health, wellness, beauty, and sports nutrition brands launch products in the United States.
“I’ve been in the retail industry my entire career,” Gould said. “I saw all the mistakes companies would make when they tried to enter the American market.
“The health and wellness brands, especially foreign companies and start-ups would spend so much money they would eat away at their profit margins,” he said. “Unexpected costs would pop up.”
Gould said he knew there had to be a better approach.
“That’s when I created my ‘Evolution of Distribution’ platform almost two decades ago,” he added. “I knew all the stages of a product launch and brought all the professional services needed to succeed under the NPI banner.
“The ‘Evolution of Distribution’ system, which provides a turnkey, one-stop shopping experience, emphasizes speed to market and affordability,” he added.
NPI, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL., offers sales support, marketing services, FDA regulatory compliance guidance, and operational expertise.
“We control every stage of the product launch campaign,” Gould said. “We have a veteran sales team experienced in dealing with retail buyers.
“For international clients, we provide operational and logistical expertise from making sure products make it through U.S. Customs to storage at our warehouse, and, finally, shipment to retailers,” he added. “If the products need government approval, we have a leading FDA lawyer to ensure the labels meet all the requirements.”
Gould also founded InHealth Media, a marketing agency specializing in health and wellness.
“IHM develops a strategic marketing plan that can include public relations, media outreach, social media campaigns, and TV promotion,” he said.
“We offer both traditional and digital marketing services to our clients,” he said. “By bringing together all the professional services companies need to reach consumers, NPI becomes their gateway to America.”
MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould placed major brands and products in Amazon’s new health and wellness category.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
