Associa Northern California To Host Open House For Managed Community Board Members

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANTON, Calif., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Northern California (ANC), a leading provider of community management services throughout the San Francisco / East Bay, Monterey Bay, Northern San Joaquin Valley, Sacramento, and Silicon Valley areas, will host an open house at its new Pleasanton office for current and prospective managed community board members and vendor partners. Refreshments and appetizers will be offered.

What:

Associa Northern California Open House

Who:

Current and prospective community board members and vendor partners

When:

Thursday, March 30 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Where:

7901 Stoneridge Drive, Ste. 207

Pleasanton, CA 94588

Why:

Visit the new ANC offices, meet the team, and learn about their comprehensive range of community management services

How:

RSVP to Meghann Wistrich at Meghann.Wistrich@associa.us

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com. 

Tom Womack
Associa
214.272.4107
tom.womack@associaonline.com

