Foreclosed Kern County Homeowner with Surplus Reverse Trustee Sale with Help of Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates
PINE MOUNTAIN CLUB, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Melvin P, a homeowner in Pine Mountain Club, California, was facing the devastating prospect of losing his home after his lender foreclosed on his property and sold it to a third-party Highest bidder. However, after contacting the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates and the Consumer Defense Law Group, Melvin was able to successfully reverse the trustee sale and reclaim his property.
Melvin received a Notice of Default on September 7, 2022, while he was in the process of negotiating with his lender to find a solution to his financial difficulties. Unfortunately, the lender proceeded with the foreclosure and sold the property on February 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Melvin immediately contacted the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates, which had previously mailed him a package offering free loan modification assistance.
While it was too late for a loan modification, the Nonprofit Legal Clinic quickly introduced Melvin to the Consumer Defense Law Group, which took on his case at no out-of-pocket cost to him to file a wrongful foreclosure lawsuit on Melvin's behalf to fight to reverse the surplus trustee sale and reclaim his property.
On March 12, 2023, the Consumer Defense Law Group confirmed that the trustee sale had been rescinded, and Melvin's property was once again in his name.
"Melvin's case is a great example of the power of advocacy and legal support for homeowners facing foreclosure," said Attorney Fernando Leone, senior Legal Services Director for the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates. "We are proud to have been involved in Melvin reclaiming his home, and we will continue to fight for the rights of homeowners across California."
The Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping homeowners facing foreclosure by providing Zero Out of Pocket Cost legal services and advocacy. For more information, visit their website at www.NACAlaw.org 1-855-NACA-HELPThe Consumer Defense Law Group is a law firm that specializes in wrongful foreclosure litigation and offers a no out-of-pocket cost representation to eligible homeowners. For more information, visit their website at www.CDlawgroup.com 1-800-LAW-0678.
