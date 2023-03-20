InPipe Energy highlights World Water Day by generating renewable energy and saving water from existing infrastructure

InPipe Energy HydroXS installed within footprint of water utility's existing pipeline infrastructure.

New control valve technology that generates renewable energy and provides water loss control while reducing carbon emissions

Imagine a world where we can reduce existing leaks and prevent future water loss, create clean energy, and decarbonize the water industry at the same time, with little or no cost to communities” — Gregg Semler, founder and chief executive officer of InPipe Energy