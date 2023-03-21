Tibet House US Exhibit Brings Visitors Inside an Ancient Himalayan Monastery

Vasudhara-Tara Detail: The Himalayan monastery of Alchi houses 11th-century Buddhist art of unparalleled beauty and finesse, such as the image of the green Vasudhara/Tara. Photo: Peter van Ham

Alchi’s main temple is dominated by three monumental sculptures representing Buddhist virtues such as this Buddha of the Future, Maitreya. Their wrap-around skirts are meticulously designed with miniature paintings. Photo: Peter van Ham

At an altitude of ten thousand feet nestled in a lush valley surrounded by the majestic Himalayas, the five temples of Alchi are among the oldest monastic buildings of the entire Tibetan cultural realm to survive till the present day. Photo: Peter van Ham