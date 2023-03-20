Adult Toys Market: Regaining Its Glory | BMS factory, LELO, Doc Johnson
Stay up to date with Adult Toys Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Adult Toys market to witness a CAGR of 7.89% during forecast period of 2023-2028. HTF Market Intelligence published a new research document of 150+pages on "Adult Toys Market Insights, to 2028" with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Adult Toys market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending by leading and emerging player, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are BMS factory (Canada), LELO (Sweden), LUVU BRANDS (United States), Doc Johnson (United States), Adam and Eve (United States), Fun Factory (Germany), Bad Dragon (United States), Crystal Delights (United States), Lovehoney (United Kingdom), Tantus Inc. (United States), Trojan (United Arab Emirates)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Adult Toys market to witness a CAGR of 7.89% during forecast period of 2023-2028. Global Adult Toys Market Breakdown by Application (Men, Women) by Type (Adult Vibrators, Dildos, Erection Rings, Male Masturbators, Penis Sleeves, Penis Pump, Sex Dolls, Others) by Sales Channel (Online, Offline) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Adult Toys market size is estimated to increase by USD 30.1 Billion at a CAGR of 7.89% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 32.6 Billion.
Definition:
The adult toys market, also known as the sex toys market, refers to the industry that produces and sells products designed for sexual pleasure and stimulation, such as vibrators, dildos, anal toys, BDSM equipment, and other adult-oriented products.
Market Trends:
Growing acceptance and normalization of sexual wellness products and self-care practices
Market Drivers:
Growth in e-commerce and online shopping, providing greater access to adult toys and promoting market growth
Market Opportunities:
Expansion into emerging markets and developing countries where cultural attitudes towards sex are changing and becoming more open
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Adult Toys Market: Adult Vibrators, Dildos, Erection Rings, Male Masturbators, Penis Sleeves, Penis Pump, Sex Dolls, Others
Key Applications/end-users of Adult Toys Market: Men, Women
