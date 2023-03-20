Kaleris Launches Enterprise Visibility Suite, Driver Pre-Check-In App and Kiosk for its Yard Management System

-New capabilities in the company’s YMS improve gate velocity and operations for enhanced productivity-

ATLANTA, March 20, 2023 -- Kaleris, a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain execution and visibility technology solutions, introduced today at ProMat 2023 two innovations to its yard management system (YMS): a driver pre-check-in app and gate kiosk that together reduce wait time at the gate for higher velocity and productivity, and an Enterprise Visibility Suite, which provides a consolidated view of operations across all of an organization's yards to better manage capacity and exceptions. The app and kiosk deliver a superior experience for visiting drivers, helping them navigate a yard faster and more easily while at the same time reducing costs to the facility through accelerated gate velocity. The Enterprise Visibility Suite brings customer-led innovation to the forefront through functionality that streamlines collaboration.



“As supply chain leaders look for ways to drive out cost and increase efficiency, they’re examining how to optimize yard operations,” Chris Brumett, VP of Product Management at Kaleris. “Our customers realize that efficiency within the warehouse can be driven through a more efficient yard. The complexities of the yard require the same level of attention and focus as the warehouse, which is motivating heightened interest in yard management systems.”

Driver pre-check-in app and kiosk

The combination of the new driver pre-check-in app and multi-language gate kiosks directly connected to the Kaleris YMS empowers facilities to maximize productivity through automated and time-saving practices for both inbound and outbound yard shipments. Facilities can reduce check-in time per arrival by over 80% while also accelerating gate velocity, reducing wasted effort, providing clear information and greater convenience to visiting drivers, and reapplying limited human labor to higher-value tasks. The app and kiosk can support 24/7 gate operations on manned or unmanned gates.

Drivers download or access the app via the web on any mobile device and select from multiple language options to suit their preferences. After completing pre-check-in before arriving at the facility, the app sends the driver a QR code. It simultaneously pings the Kaleris YMS with advanced notice of the driver’s arrival, automating a dock door or parking spot reservation. If the driver is picking up a load, the YMS helps the warehouse prepare load staging, which reduces load time and driver detention while increasing dock turns. If the driver is delivering a shipment, the app check-in prepares warehouse managers to allocate receiving resources for faster trailer offloading. Once the driver scans their QR code at the kiosk, they are directed to the correct location in the yard and can begin engaging in two-way SMS communication with the facility for additional information or updates.

Enterprise Visibility Suite

The new Enterprise Visibility Suite (EVS) provides an organization with a consolidated view of operations across all its yard sites running the Kaleris YMS. It delivers single-pane visibility into their accessorial charge management, inbound processing, and assets such as trailers, providing KPIs to support exception management to generate the best outcomes across the network. Corporate and on-site teams are empowered to proactively work together to address areas that require attention, such as better management of network yard capacity or validating trailer pool location and size.

“Any organization with more than one yard will achieve meaningful benefits from the Enterprise Visibility Suite,” said Brumett. “Because the suite does all the work to gather key insights and display them in a readily digestible format, teams can quickly take the right actions to create better bottom-line value. Our customers who have adopted both solutions are already experiencing excellent outcomes around yard productivity and capacity with them in place.”

Kaleris was recently featured as a representative vendor in the Gartner® “Market Guide for Yard Management,” published in December 2022, which identifies critical supply chain pain points in the yard that are driving shipper interest in YMS. The new features in the YMS also directly connect to the Kaleris Execution & Visibility Platform, which unlocks data to connect workflows and create new value for shippers, ports, terminals, shipping lines and inland facilities. For more information about Kaleris, visit www.kaleris.com or booth #S3584 at ProMat 2023.

About Kaleris

Kaleris is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain execution and visibility technology solutions. Many of the world’s largest brands rely on Kaleris to provide mission-critical technology for yard management, terminal operations, transportation management, maintenance and repair operations, and ocean carrier and vessel solutions. We consolidate supply chain execution software assets across major nodes and modes to address the dark spots and data gaps that cause friction and inefficiency in the global supply chain.

