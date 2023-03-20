Dolby Atmos arrives in PUBG MOBILE to bring immersive audio to the battleground

Dolby Atmos puts the grit in each hit in Arena Mode through an experience that enables greater immersion, depth, and clarity, with further Dolby Atmos updates to follow in the future

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PUBG MOBILE, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, and Dolby Laboratories, a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, are pleased to announce Dolby Atmos immersive audio is now available in the game’s Arena Mode, placing life-like sound at the forefront of the gaming experience.

“We’re so excited to bring on pioneering Dolby Atmos immersive audio to amplify the player experience,” said Vincent Wang, Head of PUBG MOBILE Publishing, Tencent Games. “Even more than visuals, sound plays a key role in immersing players in PUBG MOBILE to keep them on their toes and in the middle of the action. Players will be able to hear the difference in their games and utilise this to their advantage. We look forward to working with Dolby more in the future to continue bringing technological advancements to players everywhere.”

“Dolby is at the forefront of enabling immersive entertainment experiences, and we’re excited to bring Dolby Atmos to one of the most recognizable names in mobile gaming,” said John Couling, Senior Vice President of Entertainment, Dolby Laboratories. “Players will feel right at the center of the action with Dolby Atmos, as sounds of combat come alive and players pick up subtle details in their surroundings. This is what gaming should sound like.”

Sound is a core element of gaming, and PUBG MOBILE takes its audio to new levels with Dolby Atmos. With Dolby Atmos, players will hear the battlefield come alive all around them with crystal clear detail. They will also be able to hear potentially game-changing sounds with pinpoint accuracy – like the movement of footsteps of an opponent creeping up on them. Together with vast soundscapes that completely immerse each player, Dolby Atmos will turn each PUBG MOBILE match into a hyper-realistic gaming experience.

Dolby Atmos is currently available in PUBG MOBILE's Arena Mode. Stay tuned for updates.

PUBG MOBILE is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play Store. To enjoy Dolby Atmos, ensure you have a compatible Dolby Atmos device and that Dolby Atmos is enabled within PUBG MOBILE’s game settings.

About PUBG MOBILE

PUBG MOBILE is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone.

For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE social channels on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube .

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports, and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. We partner with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos , Dolby Vision , Dolby Cinema , and Dolby.io .

Dolby Atmos is a registered trademark of Dolby Laboratories.

