Hepatic Encephalopathy Treatment Market is expected to reach value of US$ 2971.51 Million by registering a CAGR of 6.5% through 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Hospital Pharmacies to Procure 49% Market Share for Hepatic Encephalopathy Treatment Market. Hepatic Encephalopathy Market to Procure from Ageing Population and Increased R&D Investments; Anticipated Steady Growth Boost at a CAGR of 6.5% During the Study Period 2023 to 2033, Evaluates FMI

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the forecast period 2023 to 2033, the Hepatic Encephalopathy Treatment Market is expected to grow at a value of 6.5% CAGR, according to Future Market Insights. By the year 2033, the global market for Hepatic encephalopathy treatment is expected to rise up to a market valuation of US$ 2971.51 Million. Growth of the market can be attributed to increasing prevalence of liver diseases such as cirrhosis and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).



One of the key factors driving the growth of the Hepatic Encephalopathy Treatment Market is the development of new and innovative treatments for HE. In recent years, several new medications have been approved for the treatment of HE, including rifaximin, lactulose, and neomycin. These medications work by reducing the levels of toxins in the gut or preventing their absorption into the bloodstream, which can help reduce the severity of HE symptoms.

Another factor driving the growth of the Hepatic Encephalopathy Treatment Market is the increasing awareness and diagnosis of HE. As the prevalence of liver diseases such as cirrhosis and NAFLD continues to rise, more individuals are being diagnosed with HE and seeking treatment. In addition, advancements in diagnostic technologies have made it easier for healthcare professionals to identify HE in its early stages, allowing for earlier intervention and better outcomes.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The Hepatic encephalopathy treatment market is expected to grow at a value of 6.5% CAGR in the forecast period 2023-2033

Hospital pharmacies are expected to hold 49% of the market share in 2023 for Hepatic encephalopathy treatment market.

North America is expected to possess 44% market share for Hepatic encephalopathy treatment market in 2023.

Asia Pacific Hepatic encephalopathy treatment market size is expected to possess 39% market share in 2023.

“The Hepatic Encephalopathy Treatment Market is also being driven by the increasing adoption of combination therapies for HE.” states an FMI analyst

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the hepatic encephalopathy treatment market are:

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Salix Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Pfizer Inc., ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Bausch Health, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Janssen Global Services, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Merck & Co., Inc.

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals has developed and marketed several medications for the treatment of Hepatic Encephalopathy that include Ofirmev and Terlipressin (Glypressin) injection. In addition to these medications, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals has also sponsored clinical research into the treatment of HE, with a focus on developing new treatments and improving the understanding of the condition.

Salix Pharmaceuticals has developed Xifaxan (rifaximin) tablets. Xifaxan is an antibiotic medication that works by reducing the levels of bacteria in the gut, which can help reduce the production of toxins that contribute to the development of HE.

Key Segments Profiled in the Hepatic Encephalopathy Treatment Industry Survey

Drug Class:

Antibiotics

Laxatives

L-ornithine

L-aspartate

Diagnosis:

Blood Tests

CT Scan

Liver Functioning Tests



Route of Administration:

Oral

Injectable

Intravenous

Others

Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy



Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Hepatic Encephalopathy Treatment Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

