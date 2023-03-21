Exploring the complexities of love and relationships further, uncovering the power of choice in queer stories
Treating love as a sacred, almost divine concept can be problematic, as it often leads to minimizing our own choices and agency.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Love is an intense emotion that can lead people down different paths in life. It is a concept that has been explored in literature and films time and time again, but Kiana Firouz, the creator of three queer stories, offers a fresh perspective. Firouz is a London-based author who studied film and media at Birkbeck University.
Her work as a producer on various TV projects and short films has given her the skills to create compelling and original female characters and explore themes such as leftover feelings, past relationships, love, broken hearts, hedonism, and the higher purpose in life.
In a recent interview, Firouz talked about the inspiration behind her books and why the concept of choice is essential to her. She believes that love is not a divine concept but a human emotion that people have control over. Recognizing this can help establish healthier and more equal relationships based on mutual respect and support.
Firouz's three stories, Gordafarid Is A Queer and An Artery released together in March, and Lines, is set to release in June 2023. Gordafarid Is A Queer is a love letter to Iran, Firouz's birth country, while An Artery is a love letter to England, where she has found refuge. Lines, however, is more intimate and personal to her. So she teamed up with the writer Stacey Williams, and the journey of Lines began as a screenplay for a movie in May 2019, but the high cost of filmmaking led her to consider turning it into a graphic novel.
Lines is a four-handed drama, with each character having their own goals and agendas. Firouz believes that Robin is the antagonist, while Cate is the most manipulative character. The power shift between them is significant and unpredictable, making the story engaging and relatable. Firouz's message is that there is no such thing as a perfect relationship but a healthy one that advocates for tolerance, love, acceptance, and responsiveness.
Firouz hopes that her readers will have an immersive experience with her stories, one that is both voyeuristic and breathtaking. The illustration in the graphic novel format adds another layer of visual storytelling that allows readers to connect with the characters and the story in a more profound way.
In conclusion, Kiana Firouz's work is about exploring the complexities of love, making choices, and creating relatable stories. Her perspective on love as a human emotion and the importance of recognizing our own agency in relationships is refreshing.
