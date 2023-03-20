New App helps Muslims to wake up gently before sunrise during Ramadan

Ramadan Alarm Clock App

An alarm clock app for Muslims automatically sets the alarm time before sunrise and gradually brightens the screen to simulate waking up naturally in daylight.

We understand how difficult it can be to wake up before dawn during Ramadan. That's why we created Ramadan Alarm Clock - to help Muslims wake up gently and start their day feeling energized.” — Dr.-Ing. Alexander Rieger, App creator

BERLIN, BERLIN, DEUTSCHLAND, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During Ramadan Muslims all over the world prepare themselves for a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection. One of the most important aspects is waking up before sunrise to eat the pre-dawn meal, known as suhoor, before beginning the day-long fast. However, for many people, waking up in the early hours of the morning can be a challenging and jarring experience.

To help Muslims wake up gently and naturally before sunrise, a new app called "Ramadan Alarm Clock" has been launched. The app uses light to simulate a natural wake up by daylight, allowing users to rise gradually and peacefully. The app works by gradually increasing the brightness of the user's phone screen starting from 20 minutes before the chosen alarm time. This simulates the natural dawn and encourages the body to wake up gradually, reducing the stress on the body and mind associated with sudden wake-ups.

In addition, the app also includes other gentle wake-up methods, such as the sound of twittering birds and vibration, which start at the designated wake-up time and gradually increase to ensure that the alarm is not missed.

The app offers a useful feature that allows users to set their alarm based on their local sunrise time or the sunrise time in Mecca, making it particularly convenient for those living in regions where daylight hours are limited. This feature ensures that users can wake up in time for suhoor, even if the sunrise is earlier or later than usual.

Get Ramadan Alarm Clock now

The App is freely available for Android in the Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.changemystyle.ramadan