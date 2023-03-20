Submit Release
Global Flexible Packaging Market Size & Analysis

Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Flexible Packaging Market is projected to grow from USD 172.5 billion in 2023 to USD 211.4 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2028.

The major drivers of flexible packaging market are rising disposable income of developing countries, increasing e-commerce retail and grocery purchase, rapidly rising trend of online shopping and increased demand for convenient advanced packaging solutions for products like personal care items, cosmetics creams, kits, powder, lotions, drugs, medicines etc.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Flexible Packaging Market - Forecast to 2028''

Key Market Insights

  • As per the product outlook, the pouches segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the application outlook, the food & beverage segment holds the largest share in the market
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
  • Amcor, Berry Global Inc., Sonoco, Coveris, Transcontinental, Clondalkin Group, Sealed Air Corporation, Reynolds, and Mondi Group, among others, are key players in the flexible packaging market.

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/flexible-packaging-market-3817

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Pouches
  • Roll Stocks
  • Bags
  • Wraps

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Food & Beverage
  • Pharma & Healthcare
  • Personal Care & Cosmetics

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com


