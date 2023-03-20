Global Flexible Packaging Market Size & Analysis

Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Flexible Packaging Market is projected to grow from USD 172.5 billion in 2023 to USD 211.4 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2028.



The major drivers of flexible packaging market are rising disposable income of developing countries, increasing e-commerce retail and grocery purchase, rapidly rising trend of online shopping and increased demand for convenient advanced packaging solutions for products like personal care items, cosmetics creams, kits, powder, lotions, drugs, medicines etc.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Flexible Packaging Market - Forecast to 2028''

Key Market Insights

As per the product outlook, the pouches segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

As per the application outlook, the food & beverage segment holds the largest share in the market

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Amcor, Berry Global Inc., Sonoco, Coveris, Transcontinental, Clondalkin Group, Sealed Air Corporation, Reynolds, and Mondi Group, among others, are key players in the flexible packaging market.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Pouches

Roll Stocks

Bags

Wraps

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Food & Beverage

Pharma & Healthcare

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 6026667238 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/ Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com