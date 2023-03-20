Acclaimed Photographer Daria Koso Announces Exclusive 2-Day Workshop in Miami

Daria Koso, a renowned photographer with over 10 years of experience, is excited to announce her exclusive 2-day workshop taking place in Miami on April 22-23rd. The event offers a unique opportunity to learn from Daria and her team of professionals, providing an invaluable chance for aspiring photographers to advance their skills.

MIAMI, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Daria Koso, a renowned photographer with over 10 years of experience, is excited to announce her exclusive 2-day workshop taking place in Miami on April 22-23rd. The event offers a unique opportunity to learn from Daria and her team of professionals, providing an invaluable chance for aspiring photographers to advance their skills.

Unique Learning Opportunity with Daria Koso's Expertise, Professional Equipment, and Industry Experts

The workshop boasts a combination of theoretical instruction and hands-on practice with a professional team, including a published wardrobe stylist, famous HMUA, a professional model, and a vintage car. Attendees will gain experience working with professional lighting equipment and shooting at night, ultimately boosting their portfolio to new heights. Throughout the two days, participants will engage in a small group setting with up to 10 students, allowing for personalized attention and one-on-one interaction with Daria and her team. In addition to practical experience, attendees will receive portfolio analysis, editing tips, and insights into running a successful photography business.

Ideal for Beginners, Professionals, and Aspiring Full-Time Photographers

This workshop is designed for individuals who are just starting their photography journey, professionals seeking to upgrade their portfolios, and those looking to turn their passion for photography into a full-time business.

Two Days of Intensive Learning, Practice, and Networking Opportunities with Limited Availability

The workshop's schedule is packed with valuable learning experiences, including lectures, photoshoots, and portfolio reviews. Participants will also have the chance to network with fellow attendees and professionals during an after-party, fostering meaningful connections within the industry. With only 10 seats available, this workshop offers a unique opportunity to learn from Daria Koso and her team in an intimate setting. Interested participants are encouraged to secure their spots early to ensure a rewarding and enriching experience.

About Daria Koso: Celebrating a Decade of Photographic Excellence and Passion

Daria Koso has dedicated the past 10 years to capturing stunning images and honing her craft. Her passion for photography is evident in her work, and she is eager to share her knowledge and experience with others through this exclusive workshop.

Don't Miss This Rare Opportunity to Learn from a Master Photographer and Her Team

This workshop presents a once-in-a-lifetime chance for photographers to learn from an industry expert and a professional team. Don't miss this opportunity to elevate your skills, expand your portfolio, and connect with others in the world of photography.

Contact Information: Reach Out for More Information or Assistance with Registration

For additional information or inquiries regarding registration, please visit a website www.dariakoso.com and contact Daria Koso Inc at (305) 515-5151 or email info@dariakoso.com.

This workshop presents a once-in-a-lifetime chance for photographers to learn from an industry expert and a professional

