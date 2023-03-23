The Eye Foundation set in motion its Madurai's second branch to serve people in & around the district

Eye hospital in Coimbatore

On analyzing the dependency on quality eye care services at affordable cost among the public The Eye Foundation launched Madurai's second branch.

COIMBATORE, TAMILNADU, INDIA, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Eye Foundation is a group of 15+ super specialty Best eye care hospitals and leading eye care providers is very happy to announce the new launch of Madurai's second branch Best eye hospital in Madurai as it will allow more people in the region to access the essential eye care facilities that The Eye Foundation provides.

The Eye Foundation Best Eye hospital in Bangalore is dedicated to providing world-class eye care treatment to people of all categories at an affordable cost while prioritizing safety. With over three decades of experience, The Eye Foundation is well-positioned to deliver high-quality eye care services to its patients. The hospital promotes better vision in people who are looking back to regain perfect vision via advanced Lasik Surgery in Bangalore and Contoura LASIK surgeries and encourages them to lead a better life with better vision.

“State-of-the-art treatment for the entire gamut of eye diseases at an affordable price delivered in the most professional but with a human touch is the mantra which is ingrained in every member of the organization,” said Dr. Chitra Ramamurthy chairperson at The Eye Foundation. The ultimate goal is to provide high-end quality eye care services with the latest technologies in the field of ophthalmology.

The second branch of Madurai is initiated to provide quality eye care services to people in surrounding cities like Theni and Dindigul to guarantee improving healthcare accessibility and availability in the region. It's important to ensure that people from all categories can receive the care they need, regardless of their income.

Through providing quality eye care services to the surrounding communities, the second branch of Madurai could play a vital role in promoting eye health and preventing blindness in the region, as well as enhancing the quality of life for those who seek eye care assistance. The Eye Foundation provides wide eye care services including Cataract Treatment in Bangalore, glaucoma, uveitis, diabetic retinopathy, and others, and is among the first to introduce laser eye surgical techniques in both refractive and cataract surgery.



