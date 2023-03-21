Monosodium Glutamate Market to reach $9.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% | Opportunities and Trends

Monosodium Glutamate Market

The growing demand for MSG from the food and beverage industry is the main factor driving growth of the global monosodium glutamate market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Monosodium Glutamate Market," The monosodium glutamate market was valued at $4.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $9.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Monosodium glutamate (MSG) is the sodium salt of glutamic acid, one of the most abundant naturally occurring non-essential amino acids. Tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, potatoes, mushrooms, and other vegetables, meat, dairy products, and fruits all naturally contain glutamate. Similar to how naturally occurring glutamate does in dishes such as stews and meat soups, MSG is utilized in the food business as a flavor enhancer with an umami taste that intensifies the meaty, savory flavor of food. As a flavor enhancer, MSG balances and combines the perception of other tastes. It is particularly common in Japanese and Chinese cuisine. Thus, increasing use of flavor enhancers in food service industry are likley to supplement for the monosodium glutamate market growth.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7217

Increasing demand for processed & packaged food and increasing consumer preference for ready to eat and ready to cook food are expected to surge the growth of the monosodium glutamate market size. The development of processing methods to increase the shelf life of food products is responsible for the expansion of the packaged food sector. Additionally, the global rise in the working population and changes in food consumption patterns are what fuel market expansion. The availability of packaged food has expanded as a result of improvements in retail infrastructure, and this rising ease of obtaining food products, combined with choices for free home delivery and various promotional offers has contributed to the expansion of the global packaged food market. Thus, growing demand for packaged food is expected to influence monosodium glutamate market share.

Monosodium glutamate offers more benefits from a health and nutritional perspective. MSG can cause the human brain to produce a delightful experience. It is abundantly present in protein-rich food. After being consumed, monosodium glutamate causes the body to produce glutamic acid, a type of amino acid found in all proteins and beneficial to human health. Monosodium glutamate can increase delicate flavor in cooked food, improve appetite of the eater, stimulate secretion of human digestive juice and contribute to digestive absorption of the food in human body. Sodium glutamate blends flawlessly with meat, fish, poultry, different types of vegetables, spices, soups, and marinades to enhance the flavor of certain food. Additionally, sodium glutamate interacts with salt (sodium chloride) and other delicate flavoring ingredients (such as nucleotide). It should use the appropriate concentration in order to produce the best flavor. These qualities make sodium glutamate suitable for use in lowering salt intake (sodium). Sodium glutamate can still enhance the flavor of low-salt meals even though the amount of salt has been lowered by 30%.

Buy This Report (234 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/69de478a65ce64602d650a1454c706c6

The majority of food additives function as either preservatives or flavor enhancers. The model study demonstrates the detrimental consequences of monosodium glutamate, which have been the subject of research. It can cause a strong headache, a burning feeling, raise the prevalence of obesity and asthma, and have an impact on male fertility. It also affects the kidneys of adult Wistar rats, and research indicated that the kidney’s functioning may have been negatively impacted as a result of the kidney’s related cellular necrosis and distortion of the cyto-architecture of the renal cortical structures. Although there isn’t enough proof to say that MSG is the only thing to blame for various ailments. The believed side effects of the over consumption of MSG through packaged food and processed food products are expected to hamper the growth of the monosodium glutamate market size.

According to the monosodium glutamate market analysis, the monosodium glutamate market is segmented into end user, sales channel, and region. By end user, it is segregated into food processing & services industry, livestock & pet food industry, retail sector and others. On the basis of sales channel, it is segmented into business to business and business to consumers. The business to consumer segment is further segregated into supermarket/hypermarket, online stores and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Germany and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7217

The players operating in the monosodium glutamate industry have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market and gain monosodium glutamate market opportunities. The key players profiled in this report include HIYA INTERNATIONAL, PURAMAT, MEIHUA HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD, Fufeng Group, Ningxia Eppen Biotech Co., Ltd, Linghua Group Limited, Vedan International (Holdings) Limited., Arshine Pharmaceutical Co., Ajinomoto, Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited, Glutamate Association, Cargill, Incorporated, COFCO Biochemical, Foodchem International Corporation and PRAKASH CHEMICALS AGENCIES PVT. LTD.

Key finding of the study

By end user, the retail sector segment is estimated to witness significant growth, registering a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

In 2021, depending on sales channel, the online stores segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.0%.

In 2021, the China was the most prominent market in Asia-Pacific and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Similar Reports:

Asia-Pacific Food Coatings Market

Seaweed Market

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research