Global Personal Hygiene Market Size & Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Personal Hygiene Market is projected to grow from USD 539.2 Billion in 2023 to USD 675.8 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2028.



The major drivers of the personal hygiene market include the rising awareness of hygiene products especially post-COVID-19 pandemic, increasing disposable income, flourishing online retail industry, and increasing product launch strategies for women’s personal care products in the retail industry.

Key Market Insights

As per the product outlook, the bath and shower products segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

As per the gender outlook, the female segment holds the largest share in the market

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Hindustan Unilever, P&G, Colgate- Palmolive, Kao Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Syndy Pharma, Henkel AG & Company, HARTMANN, Reckitt Benckiser Group, and The Kroger Co., among others, are some of the key players in the global personal hygiene market





Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Soaps

Hand Sanitizers

Bath & Shower Products

Face Care Products

Others





Gender Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Unisex

Male

Female





Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital-Based Pharmacies

Supermarkets

E-commerce

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





