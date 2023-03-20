Submit Release
Global Personal Hygiene Market Size & Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Personal Hygiene Market is projected to grow from USD 539.2 Billion in 2023 to USD 675.8 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2028.

The major drivers of the personal hygiene market include the rising awareness of hygiene products especially post-COVID-19 pandemic, increasing disposable income, flourishing online retail industry, and increasing product launch strategies for women’s personal care products in the retail industry.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Personal Hygiene Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the product outlook, the bath and shower products segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the gender outlook, the female segment holds the largest share in the market
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
  • Hindustan Unilever, P&G, Colgate- Palmolive, Kao Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Syndy Pharma, Henkel AG & Company, HARTMANN, Reckitt Benckiser Group, and The Kroger Co., among others, are some of the key players in the global personal hygiene market

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/personal-hygiene-market-3807

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Soaps
  • Hand Sanitizers
  • Bath & Shower Products
  • Face Care Products
  • Others

Gender Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Unisex
  • Male
  • Female

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Retail Pharmacies
  • Hospital-Based Pharmacies
  • Supermarkets
  • E-commerce

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com


