Mike Holmes Inspections Teams with EagleView to Offer the Next Generation in Roof Inspections

EagleView Assess (TM), a Drone-Based Roof Inspection Solution for Insurance Claims, Now Available in Canada Through Mike Holmes Inspections

/EIN News/ -- Mississauga, ON and Bellevue, WA, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EagleView, the premier provider of aerial imagery for property insurers, announced a collaboration with Mike Holmes Inspections, a firm built by Mike Holmes, host and creator of one of the leading and most popular home improvement shows in North America and globally. Mike Holmes Inspections will utilize EagleView Assess and its revolutionary drone-based damage analysis and digital image capture technology to help improve the quality and efficiency of roof inspections for property insurance claims.

The collaboration between Mike Holmes Inspections and EagleView creates an extensive network of qualified roof inspectors across Canada who are trained and equipped with EagleView technology and who can be utilized by insurance companies to inspect a property for an insurance claim.

“My team was impressed with how easy it was for an inspector to fly the EagleView drone and the quality of the imagery provided,” shared Mike Holmes. “And the autonomous flight capabilities ensure a consistent and efficient roof inspection every time. Combined with automatic damage detection, teaming up with EagleView was a no brainer.”

EagleView Assess employs the latest in drone-based digital imaging technology by leveraging high-definition cameras. Utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning, hail, wind, and other types of damage are consistently and accurately identified from the safety of the ground and delivered through EagleView Cloud, which offers the highest-resolution aerial imagery available.

EagleView Assess is a direct complement to Mike Holmes Inspections, which provides certified and trained professionals to conduct a thorough visual examination and assessment to ensure the client’s current or future home is built right. Every inspection goes beyond the industry standard and uses premium equipment and specialized training so that what the inspector sees, the client sees, resulting in peace of mind.

“Mike Holmes Inspections believes in integrity, safety and doing things the right way,” said EagleView CEO Chris Jurasek. “So does EagleView. It was a natural step to join forces uniting this transformative roof inspection technology with the leading home inspection brand in North America.”

EagleView Assess is a drone and software solution that lets inspectors examine damage to or the condition of a roof without needing to spend time on a roof. Now being introduced to Canada, EagleView Assess has been in the market in the United States for the past year and has seen growing adoption among roof inspectors, independent adjusters, roofing contractors, and insurance companies.

About Mike Holmes Inspections

Mike Holmes Inspections is an independent home inspection service company providing thorough, fair and educated assessments of building structures and systems by integrating advanced technologies with sophisticated industry techniques. It invests in the development and augmentation of industry standards through collaborations and third-party ventures with educational institutions and industry associations.

About EagleView

EagleView is a leader in geospatial technology, providing aerial imagery, property measurements, and additional data and automation solutions that transform the way our customers work. EagleView has the largest geospatial data and imagery library ever assembled, encompassing 94 percent of the U.S. population. EagleView’s unique technology portfolio comprises more than 300 patents that enable highly differentiated software, imagery, and analytics product offerings for multiple industries.

Attachments

Kristina Libby SoCu klibby@getsocu.com