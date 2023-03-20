Lane closures on U.S. 30/U.S. 59 in Denison begin Monday, March 27 

Posted on: March 20, 2023

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – March 20, 2023 – If you’re driving in Denison in the coming months you will notice construction work taking place on U.S. 30/U.S. 59 over the East Boyer River bridge. Over the summer, the Iowa Department of Transportation will be replacing the bridge deck.

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, March 27 until Oct. 26, weather permitting, we’ll have the road down to one lane in each direction. The road will also have a 10-foot lane-width restriction.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

For general information about this project contact Dakin Schultz, District 3 Office, at 712-274-5837 or dakin.schultz@iowadot.us