Watch for lane closures on U.S. 75 between Hinton and Merrill begin Monday, March 27 

Posted on: March 20, 2023

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – March 20, 2023 – Lane closures on U.S. 75 in Plymouth County may slow you down a bit beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, March 27 until Aug. 6, weather permitting.

Starting April 12, if the weather cooperates, we’ll be switching northbound traffic on U.S. 75 between Hinton and Merrill onto the southbound lanes in a head-to-head traffic pattern. Until the project is complete, you won’t be able to make left turns in the work zone.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help with this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

For general information about this project contact Dakin Schultz, District 3 Office, at 712-274-5837 or dakin.schultz@iowadot.us