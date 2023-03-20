Read more about Public’s Assistance Requested on the 9th Anniversary of Toccoa Murder

Submit Release
Toccoa, GA (March 18, 2023) – Today marks the 9th anniversary of Montevious Flentall’s murder. Agents and investigators want to bring closure to this case for Flentall’s family and justice to those responsible for his death. The GBI is asking the public to contact law enforcement and provide any detail, no matter how small, about the days surrounding Flentall’s murder that may help solve the case. The community’s involvement is so important in the successful outcome of this and other cases.

Montevious Flentall was found shot to death in his Pageland Drive home in Toccoa, Stephens County, Georgia during the early morning hours on Tuesday, March 18, 2014. Information was received about several individuals quickly leaving the area of the home in a gray Ford Edge. That vehicle was seen traveling from Toccoa all the way to Seneca, South Carolina.

The GBI is encouraging anyone with any amount of information about Flentall, his death, anyone around Pageland Drive during the early morning hours prior to 8:30 a.m. on March 18, 2014, or anyone with information about the responsible individuals or the Ford Edge are encouraged to contact the GBI Office in Cleveland at 706-348-4866 and speak with Special Agent Derek Glasco or the Toccoa Police Department at 706-282-3244.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

