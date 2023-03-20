Submit Release
Global Aircraft and Marine Turbochargers Market Size

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Aircraft and Marine Turbochargers Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2023 to 2028.

The market will be driven during the forecast period by growing additions in the number of aircraft and marine transport produced, increasing demand for vehicles that are fuel-efficient and have better engine performance, and the tremendous growth of air and maritime tourism and trade.

Key Market Insights

  • As per the component outlook, the shaft segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the platform outlook, the ultralight (turboprop) segment holds the largest share of the market
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
  • Hartzell Engine Technologies (US), PBS Velka Bites (the Czech Republic), Rolls-Royce (UK), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), Main Turbo Systems (US), ABB (Switzerland), Cummins (US), Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan), and MAN Energy Solutions (Germany) among others, are some of the key players in the aircraft and marine turbochargers market

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Compressor
  • Turbine
  • Shaft
  • Others (Waste Gate Butterfly, Waste Gate Actuator, Throttle Butterfly, and Over Boost Control Valve)

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Aircraft
  • Ultralight (Turboprop)
  • Ultralight (Piston)
  • Marine
  • Military Ships
  • Commercial Ships
  • Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)
  • Tactical UAV
  • Strategic UAV
  • Special Purpose UAV

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Single-Turbo
  • Twin-Turbo
  • Electro-Assist Turbo
  • Variable Geometry Turbocharger

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com


