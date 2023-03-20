Global Aircraft and Marine Turbochargers Market Size
Hartzell Engine Technologies (US), PBS Velka Bites (the Czech Republic), Rolls-Royce (UK), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), Main Turbo Systems (US), ABB (Switzerland), Cummins (US), Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan), and MAN Energy Solutions (Germany) among others, are some of the key players in the aircraft and marine turbochargers market.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Aircraft and Marine Turbochargers Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2023 to 2028.
The market will be driven during the forecast period by growing additions in the number of aircraft and marine transport produced, increasing demand for vehicles that are fuel-efficient and have better engine performance, and the tremendous growth of air and maritime tourism and trade.
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Aircraft and Marine Turbochargers Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key Market Insights
- As per the component outlook, the shaft segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the platform outlook, the ultralight (turboprop) segment holds the largest share of the market
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
- Hartzell Engine Technologies (US), PBS Velka Bites (the Czech Republic), Rolls-Royce (UK), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), Main Turbo Systems (US), ABB (Switzerland), Cummins (US), Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan), and MAN Energy Solutions (Germany) among others, are some of the key players in the aircraft and marine turbochargers market
Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/aircraft-and-marine-turbochargers-market-3819
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Compressor
- Turbine
- Shaft
- Others (Waste Gate Butterfly, Waste Gate Actuator, Throttle Butterfly, and Over Boost Control Valve)
Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Aircraft
- Ultralight (Turboprop)
- Ultralight (Piston)
- Marine
- Military Ships
- Commercial Ships
- Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)
- Tactical UAV
- Strategic UAV
- Special Purpose UAV
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Single-Turbo
- Twin-Turbo
- Electro-Assist Turbo
- Variable Geometry Turbocharger
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com
Contact: Yash Jain Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 6026667238 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/ Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com