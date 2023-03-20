Urgent Care Now Open in Mocksville — Carolina QuickCare

Submit Release
MOCKSVILLE, NC, U.S.A., March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A walk-in urgent care facility in Mocksville, Carolina QuickCare Family Practice and Urgent Care, is now open 7 days a week at 1102 Yadkinville Rd., Suite B (next to Summit Eye Care, across from the Willow Oaks Shopping Center).

The state-of-the-art medical center is open to patients of all ages, offering rapid and affordable alternatives to emergency room services. The Carolina QuickCare Mocksville location is also a Veterans Administration authorized urgent care provider.

Carolina QuickCare team members are proud to provide compassionate care in Mocksville evenings and weekends:

Monday - Saturday: 8:00 am to 8:00 pm
Sundays: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

— Quick, Compassionate, Affordable Medical Care —

"We're thrilled to provide Mocksville families with access to quick, affordable, walk-in medical care," said Suzy Buck, Chief Operating Officer. "Our team prides itself on providing quality, compassionate care, and we’re excited to be opening our doors to Mocksville residents today."

No appointment is ever necessary at Carolina QuickCare, but Mocksville patients can check in online if preferred.

— Convenient Urgent Care & Diverse Services —

Carolina QuickCare accepts all major insurance, and also offers $119 self-pay pricing. Can’t get in at your primary care physician? We’ve got you covered — In addition to illness and injury visits, we also offer provider physicals and evaluations. The Carolina QuickCare Mocksville urgent care provides the following services 7 days a week:

COVID testing & treatment • Stitches • Upper respiratory & sinus infections • Headaches • Ear infections
Allergy care • Onsite lab & X-ray • $89 DOT Physicals • Cold & Flu care • Rashes • Insect bites • Wound care
Sprains & Strains • TB testing • Burns • STD testing & treatment • Occupational Medicine • and more

Residents are welcome to tour the new facility at 1102 Yadkinville Rd., Suite B, Mocksville, NC 27028, during business hours. Learn more about the Mocksville Urgent Care location by texting “QUICK” to 843-418-9107, or get social with us at https://www.facebook.com/QuickCareMocksville or https://www.instagram.com/carolinaquickcare/.

