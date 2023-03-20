Job Announcement - Child Support Attorney

Job ID 3023963

Status Full-Time

Salary $4780-6373/mo

Application Deadline: 11:59pm, Th, 4/16/2023

Location: North Dakota

As an Attorney I you will have principal duties which include but are not limited to litigating the establishment of paternity, child support obligations, and health insurance obligations; enforcing child support and medical support obligations; reviewing and modifying court orders; assisting staff in legal matters; drafting legal documents and performing legal research; providing input when formulating policy and procedures; and public relations. Duties may also involve appellate work.

To thrive in this position, you should have family law experience and/or Title IV D experience.

To be considered for this position you are required to have a Juris Doctorate degree, and a current license to practice law in North Dakota or ability to obtain such a license.

This position requires a valid driver’s license and successful completion of the assigned defensive driving course during new-hire orientation.

Total Rewards: Careers with DHHS includes 100% employer-paid family health insurance and an excellent retirement package! In addition to the exceptional health insurance and retirement benefits, DHHS values continued learning and career enhancement. Therefore, we offer varying continuing education formats, including in-person and online, as well as tuition reimbursement.

Location: ND DHHS utilizes a blended workplace model. This position will work from home anywhere in ND.

About DHHS: The Department of Health integrated with the Department of Human Services in September 2022 to become North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services (ND DHHS). ND DHHS strives to make North Dakota the healthiest state in the nation by reinforcing the foundations of well-being: physical, economic, and behavioral. Those services are to be delivered as close to home as possible with a focus on dignity and respect. The keys to delivery of those services are the 2800 committed, compassionate ND DHHS team members and more than $5 billion in funding from nearly 200 different federal, state, and special sources.

The State of North Dakota is committed to providing team members with a strong and competitive benefits package that support you, your health and your family. Benefits include learning and development opportunities, 100% employer paid health insurance for the entire family, generous time-off, career growth, and a sound retirement system.

To Apply: Submit your application at https://www.omb.nd.gov/team-nd-careers/career-openings. Application deadline is 11:59pm, Thursday, April 16, 2023

For more information or if you need an accommodation, please contact Stephen Williamson at swilliamson@nd.gov or at 701.857.7730

