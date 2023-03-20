Submit Release
Maryland State Police Asking For Public’s Assistance Identifying Suspect In 2022 Wicomico County Homicide

(SALISBURY, MD) – Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a 2022 homicide in Wicomico County.

The victim, Craig Polk Jr., 23, of Salisbury, Maryland, was last seen alive on Feb. 25, 2022 and was reported missing to police the following day. Polk’s body was found on May 3, 2022 on the edge of a field near Rockawalkin Road in Salisbury. Wicomico County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene first. Maryland State Police homicide detectives then took over the investigation.

The Office to the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore positively identified the body discovered as Polk. An autopsy determined that Polk’s death was a homicide and the manner of death was by gunshot. Anyone with information on the case are asked to contact Maryland State Police at 410-430-1556.

The case remains under investigation…

CONTACT:  Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

